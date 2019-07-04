What you need to know:
Social media users largely agreed that jobs have a major affect on someone’s personality. Many discussed how managers and group work that is encouraged at offices are the most impactful forces of personality shifts.
@queenpandaa
I have a work personality. It’s so fake. I act like I care.
@SafaaHamed
It is hard to change someone’s personality, but managers can do a great deal to affect the environment employees inhabit.
@DividendRaptor
Sometimes your personality changes out of necessity. Could be that you take a new job, and your lifeblood is then predicated upon verbal and nonverbal actions...
@_callmejessy
People get a job and they whole personality changes!
@Pitchercashier
It’s very awkward when someone gets a new job and then their whole personality changes!
@Stephanie_C1006
I’ve noticed that my personality changes based on which job I’m working...
@timbo_matic
Job adverts always always always go on about teamwork. Your personality changes in response to the people in your environment. So why don’t firms arrange for you to sit personality tests in a group rather than individually?