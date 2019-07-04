Image Credit:

What you need to know: Netizens largely agreed that jobs have a major affect on someone’s personality

Social media users largely agreed that jobs have a major affect on someone’s personality. Many discussed how managers and group work that is encouraged at offices are the most impactful forces of personality shifts.

@queenpandaa

I have a work personality. It’s so fake. I act like I care.

@SafaaHamed

It is hard to change someone’s personality, but managers can do a great deal to affect the environment employees inhabit.

@DividendRaptor

Sometimes your personality changes out of necessity. Could be that you take a new job, and your lifeblood is then predicated upon verbal and nonverbal actions...

@_callmejessy

People get a job and they whole personality changes!

@Pitchercashier

It’s very awkward when someone gets a new job and then their whole personality changes!

@Stephanie_C1006

I’ve noticed that my personality changes based on which job I’m working...

@timbo_matic