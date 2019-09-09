Earth Day In the hands of trees growing seedlings. Bokeh green Background Female hand holding tree on nature field grass Forest conservation concept Image Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Duping customers?

I have been a resident of Dubai for 14 years (“Vendors in Bur Dubai promise ‘cure’ to hair loss, weight issues”, Gulf News, August 23). I read the Gulf News report on vendors promising a cure to hair loss, and I wanted to raise the same issue a few months ago. It seems like a lot of readers have faced this issue from such street vendors or in Bur Dubai.

In my experience, these people follow you from anywhere near the Meena Bazaar area in Dubai. I have also objected many times when they came to me indicating that I too, need this hair loss prevention solution. I had to change my way sometimes to avoid such vendors. Authorities can easly track many of them and their activities. I hope the authorities will take a look into this.

My friend also had a similar experience and lost money in purchasing their ‘solution’.

From Mr Manuraja Sankar

Dubai

The lack of leadership in India

There is a serious leadership vacuum in the Indian Opposition for some time now (“Romila Thapar, JNU controversy: Political targeting or elitism?”, Gulf News, September 2). This ailment has led to the pitiable state of affairs in the good old party - the Indian National Congress, which won the country its independence under such great leaders like Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and more. They were ably assisted by other greats like Sardar Patel and Maulana Azad. The country in those days was a symbol of unity in diversity.

The bright picture does not exist. Nowadays we see divisive elements fighting for the decline and fall of the country. Many are using religion as a weapon to attain their ambition. This is detrimental to the democracy of the country.

Apart from all these disturbing scenarios, we see a serious lack of quality leadership in the main Opposition - the Congress. Poor Rahul Gandhi who was not at all serious in taking up the leadership of the Congress party, failed miserably.

Rahul is not the type of man who can take up any national responsibility. He appears immature and clueless. And what is pitiable is that the entire party is depending on the Gandhi family to save them.

The vacuum seems to be so large that it is natural for any political party to overcome such a period of trouble. But sooner or later they have to look for a leader who is capable of solving the complex problems of the Congress party.

From Mr Thomas Matthew Parackel

Kochi, India

Indian banking system

The Indian government is keen to spend on public infrastructure and recapitalisation of banks, and rightly so (“Bond gains juice Reserve Bank of India’s Rs1.76 trillion transfer to federal government”, Gulf News, August 29). The continual pressure on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has succeeded in the release of a large sum of money to the government. Much more is needed to exploit the demographic dividend and the underutilised capacity and the precedence is set. Hopefully, this opens up a window to print money and increase money supply. Yes, we do need an expansion of the central bank’s balance sheet.

The growth of manufacturing capacity and expansion of corporate balance sheet since 2014 looks like an error today, mainly because of the tighter monetary conditions. Consider the growth in M3 money (includes currency, deposits and more) supply in the two 5-year period 2010-14 and 2015-19. M3 growth averaged 14.7per cent per annum in the first period versus 10.16 per cent per annum in the latter period. Add to this the economic contractions due to demonetisation and the Goods and Service Tax (GST). To this narrative further assimilate the continuing deflationary global trend. Where are the ghosts of inflation?

Though RBI has set the tone for future reduction in repo rates, the undercapitalization of banking industry will not allow substantial growth. The deeper benefit would be employment of 20 million young graduates. This by itself will raise the GDP by at least 2 per cent.

From Mr Sujay Sahu

UAE

Indian cricket rocky

This is with reference to the report on the Indian cricket team coach, Ravi Shastri, reasoning out the deselection of one of our ace spinners, Ravichandra Ashwin, in the line-up (“Get a life: Gavaskar to those faulting Bumrah’s action”, Gulf News, Spetember 2).

Except for the excellent fielding skills of Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin is a better bowler and batsman, who has scored four centuries, that too against the West Indies team. However, we are glad that he considered Ashwin as a champion bowler. I sincerely hope that he gets a chance to play the West Indies team. Incidentally, as expected, Rishab Pant has once again failed at the Kingston Test. God save Indian cricket. Thanks to Jasprit Bumrah and other bowlers, who are now winning matches for Kohli, we are staying afloat. It is also heartening to see the new boy, Hanuma Vihari scoring his maiden ton at Kingston and proving that there are young and talented players like him waiting to get a chance to play.

From Mr N. V. Krishnan

India

End of the race

The demise of 39-year-old American racer, and television personality, Jessi Combs is a great loss to sports world. She was known for her participation in many races and television shows.

Her departure came to an end when she was driving a high speed jet powered car and wanted to set a new land speed record. She has also made a previous record of 642Km/h and wanted to exceed this figure. However, this caused her to have a fatal accident. The incident took place in Alvord Desert, Oregon, US. I pray for this departed legend who has created a big impact in the world of racing.

From Mr K. Ragavan

Bengaluru, India

The right way to live

Sustainable development is the organising principle for meeting human development goals while simultaneously sustaining the ability of natural systems to provide the natural resources and ecosystem services upon which the economy and society depend (“Private sector key to achieving sustainable development goals in the UAE”, Gulf News, August 19). If we don’t develop our cities and countries sustainably, then we will not survive as we slowly consume more oxygen as we grow our population from 7 billion to 9 billion. Our resources slowly run out.

The total environment includes not just the biosphere of earth, air, and water, but also human interactions with these things, with Nature, and what humans have created as their surroundings. Sustainable development might be the only way for humanity to survive. Dubai has done and is still doing many projects related to sustainable development such as 3D printing, planting trees and more. Sustainable development is basically development without damaging nature.

Dubai is also included in many projects of power and water saving and making UAE the lowest carbon-footprint country in the world. UAE has also launched the 700 megawatts Dh14.2 billion fourth phase of the solar park. This is the largest single-site concentrated solar power project in the world. In a pioneering step to diversify energy sources, Dewa is working on the implementation of a pumped-storage hydroelectric power station, making use of the water stored in Hatta Dam.

From Mr Samrudh Shetty

UAE