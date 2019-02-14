When you are in a public space you should not expect to have the kind of comfort that you have in your home. It’s impolite, sure! But it’s also an individual’s right to talk however they like as long as they are not breaking any laws. In addition to that, sometimes you are forced to speak loudly in a public space. For instance, due to bad cellular reception, or due to noisy surroundings. That being said, I believe it is every individual’s responsibility to be courteous to others, we should be mindful at all times to avoid causing discomfort to others, and at the same time we should be accommodating towards people as well and instead of reacting, try to compromise if we are being annoyed by someone.