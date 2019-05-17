Her owners posted on social media that the cat had passed away on May 14

Image Credit: Facebook/@TheOfficialGrumpyCat

Dubai: The internet’s favourite pet, Grumpy Cat, died, according to an announcement her owners made on social media.

While Grumpy Cat’s miserable expression was what made her famous, it brought a smile on the faces of many and she quickly became an online sensation, featured in many memes.

Posting on social media today, Grumpy Cat’s owners wrote that she had complications due to a urinary tract infection.

The picture post on Grumpy Cat’s official Facebook page read: “Despite care from top professionals, as well as from her very loving family, Grumpy encountered complications from a recent urinary tract infection that unfortunately became too tough for her to overcome. She passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, May 14, at home in the arms of her mommy, Tabatha.”

The post further elaborated on the relationship Grumpy Cat had with her ‘fans’ online: “Besides being our baby and a cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world -- even when times were tough. Her spirit will continue to live on through her fans everywhere.”

Grumpy Cat currently has over eight million followers on Facebook, over two million on Instagram and 1.5 million followers on Twitter.

The feline also has a website of her own. According to the page, her original name was Tardar Sauce and she got popular online after her photo was posted on Reddit on September 22, 2012. The cat was petite and her famous facial expression was due to her having feline dwarfism.

The website, run by her owners, ensured that the world knew that the cat was not grumpy in nature despite her expressions. She was a playful cat who “acts as cats act”, they wrote.

Social media users remembered Grumpy Cat and in line with typical internet culture, they posted memes with her.

User @AhmadSafarAway jokingly posted a meme about what the cat would be doing after passing away: “Grumpy cat now as we speak.”