What you need to know: These dogs are ready to be an ideal pet to a loving family.

Visit gulfnews.com/saveananimal. Abandoned, abused and forgotten. These animals need your support. Adopt, foster and help rehome an abandoned pet.

Bendy

A beautiful Shepherd mix, he was found outside a villa in Abu Dhabi. He was looked after by a man until K9 Friends had space for him. He is six months old now and ready to give a family lots of love.

Wally

A big and cheerful Labrador cross boy. Wally is three years old and looking for an active family who can give him the exercise he needs.

Jacob

This 8-year-old Retriever and Collie cross was left behind when his family moved away from Dubai. He’s currently sad and looking for a forever home after he lived with a family for a long time.