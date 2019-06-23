One-year-old Amber is a sweet cat that loves to be around people. Image Credit:

What you need to know: These cats are looking for a forever home. Adopt a furry friend.

Visit gulfnews.com/saveananimal Abandoned, abused and forgotten. These animals need your support. Adopt, foster and help rehome an abandoned pet.

Looking for a new feline friend to add to your household? Come along and meet a number of spayed, neutered and fully vaccinated cats at Kittysnip’s adoption days event.

The Dubai-based animal welfare group is hosting an event until the end of the month that is helping animal lovers adopt the perfect feline friend for their household. The adoption days are every Friday and Saturdays, throughout June to rehome abandoned or neglected cats and kittens that are in desperate need of a new family.

The event takes place at Dubai Garden Centre (Sheikh Zayed Road Exit 40), Al Quoz area in Dubai. For more information, please contact Kittysnip via email: kittysnip@gmail.com or on Facebook: @kittysnipadoptiondxb

Kittysnip is a non-profit animal welfare group that works to trap, neuter, spay and release or arrange adoption for abandoned and neglected cats across Dubai.

