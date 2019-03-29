Dubai: If you’re a woman looking for free advice on career, love, well-being, fashion and even self-defence in a safe and non-judgmental space, look no further than the Day of Sisterhood event happening in Dubai on Saturday.

The strictly women-only event aims to foster cross-cultural bonds where women in the UAE can learn together and fearlessly discuss topics to enrich their lives.

Previously an event organised for Filipinas, the Day of Sisterhood is now open to women from all communities.

“It doesn’t matter whether you are a high-powered entrepreneur, a stay-at-home mom, or a young lady who has yet to find herself, what is important is that we are all women who have similar aspirations, concerns and challenges in life. Let us talk, learn together, understand each other, connect, and eventually work together because we are all sisters,” said Lalaine Chu-Benitez, Managing Director of Illustrado and organiser of the event.

“We feel that by doing so, we will help propel our community of women even further.”

Recent research by Oxford University said one of the keys to women’s happiness and health is when they are “free to go out with their girlfriends” at least twice a week. Being in an environment where they can freely discuss topics that matter to them helps contribute to their well-being.

“Our previous Day of Sisterhood projects did not only provide a platform for learning and connected Filipinas in recent years, it was also a forum for discussing and finding solutions to our common challenges and concerns. We educated, provided advice and shared guidelines on how Filipinas can conduct, protect and empower themselves against issues like sexual harassment, unwanted pregnancies, debt and others.”

This year, local experts will discuss topics including ‘Getting ahead in the workplace — in your own terms,’ ‘What women need to know about money’, ‘Loving your whole authentic self,’ Beating stress and depression’, self-defence for women, among others.

What: Day of Sisterhood

Where: Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek

When: March 30; 9am to 5pm