I would like to highlight the insensitivity of Emirates NBD staff. I had applied for a loan with Emirates Islamic bank and it was approved and had approached Emirates NBD for a liability letter. When I went to the Emirates Tower branch, I was mid-sold the personal loan stating that the money will be transferred to my account within seven working days. This was informed in the first week of August.

Since I was already banking with Emirates NBD, it was more sensible for me to get the loan done through Emirates NBD. I received a confirmation that the loan has been approved. After five working days the money was not transferred so when I went to the branch I was informed by the person who was coordinating that there was an issue with Al Etihad Credit Bureau report. I asked him why the bank approved the loan if there was an issue with Etihad report, and I also reminded him that another bank had also approved it.

I requested Emirates NBD to cancel the loan application and furnish me with a liability letter as originally requested by me. The person at the branch said he had shredded my application for the liability letter and the original loan letter, and that I need to re-apply. I said I did not request for the liability request process to be cancelled hence why did he shred the same. So he took an approval from his manager to waive off requirements for loan letter from other bank. He came to my place to get the liability letter signed and at that point I did explain that I have provided all the documentary evidence to help support my application for a personal loan. He said he did not see and then said that he will re-apply for the personal loan, now that he understood that my case is a clean case. Next evening the loan is approved.

The condition that was laid out by the person was that I need to cancel the credit card with FAB and to visit the Emirates Tower branch and login to the FAB website and show the manager that the credit cards have been cancelled. I went to the branch and login and showed that the card was cancelled. I forwarded the email with snapshot and confirmation from FAB that the card was cancelled.

I received a call that it was buyout hence I needed to provide a clearance letter from FAB. I informed them that I clearly asked the person if it was a buyout then I am not interested as the process is lengthy. He said it is not a buyout.

It’s been two months and Emirates NBD has been giving me a lot of run around and no relief whatsoever.

From Mr John Macherla

Dubai

The management of Emirates NBD responds: We are pleased to inform you that our Group Customer Experience team has been in touch with Mr John Macherla and the matter has been resolved.

We have offered Mr Macherla our sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused. Emirates NBD appreciates its customers’ feedback and will take every opportunity to further review and enhance any internal processes that require attention.

We would like to reiterate our commitment to providing superior service to our customers and thank you for your continuous support in providing us with the opportunity to resolve their issues.

(Process initiation: October 16, 2018. Response from organisation: October 21, 2018. Process completion: October 23, 2018.)