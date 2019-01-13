A British expat is cleaning Dubai streets and picking up litter from the ground everywhere she goes after being inspired by a bingo card Instagram post by someone in the UK encouraging people to become environment conscious.
From plastic litter, glass bottles, vintage shoes, to even trailer wrecks, Alison Sriparam, 58, said, the streets and deserts of the UAE, unfortunately, can sometimes become a dumping ground.
Speaking to Gulf News in an exclusive interview, she urged people living in the UAE to become more conscious of their surroundings and not litter the environment.
Sriparam, who works as a director at the British Council - Dubai, said she took the positive step as part of her 2018 New Year’s resolution. “A friend said she would resolve to do something for the environment and I thought why not do the same.”
Little did she realise her initiative would go such a long way.
Sriparam lived in the Dubailand area two years ago and she decided to make small beginnings from there.
At first she would look around her community where she lived at The Villa in Dubailand. “It is a well-maintained development so there was not much for me to do here. An Emirates bypass road runs behind my villa development where the Al Habtoor Polo Resort & Club and St. Regis hotel are located. I would cycle this road, looking for litter.”
“I would cycle here and look around the Dubailand area. There are many desert patches here and I would go there every day to pick up trash,” she said.
“I started carrying different bags for waste generated. For example in one bag I would collect plastic, glass, empty food containers, cigarette butts and aluminum things. In another I would collect construction debris dumped in the desert and on the roads like hard hats, gloves, socks, hard shoes, shirts and jackets. In another bag I collect food waste which a lot of people throw in the desert. The desert is a dumping ground for construction debris.”
Sriparam said: “It is never fun picking up someone else’s rubbish every day. But what is motivating me is Instagram posts by environment enthusiasts who are encouraging people to make a positive difference to the community around them.
When she came across an Instagram page by a British woman living in the UK called ‘make litter picking cool’ which encourages people to volunteer picking up litter from the street and reduce their plastic consumption.
“Every month, the lady runs a competition where she posts a bingo card on her page. People have to find everything posted on the bingo card and the first one to do so wins a prize. The first month I did it, I won a prize. I got a Martin Dorey book and a cloth bag.”
“My winning bingo card required me to collect chocolate wrappers, plastic forks and cups, glass bottles, bottle tops and caps, cigarette butts, drinking cans and empty crisp packets. It is fun and at the same very gratifying because it gives me a sense of accomplishment.”
She said another inspiring Instagrammer organizes photo challenges for people to post pictures of the litter they pick and write a story on it. “Once I found a wreck of a boat trailer on the sand dunes in Dubailand. I made up a story on it and I received an overwhelming response from people.
Recycling
Sriparam recycles most of the waste she collects. “The Villa community has recycling bins for cardboard, plastic cans, bottles and aluminium stuff. As for glass bottles, my husband takes them to the Karama Recycling Centre. Regarding the construction debris, I try and give away the hats and shoes I find. I discard the cable wires if they are in a bad shape or I give them to some small electronic shops.”