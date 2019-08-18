I’ve deposited Dh5,500 in an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) in Healthcare City branch of First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) on December 6, 2018 at 5:10pm. Due to some error, all notes got rejected by the system. But I could remove Dh3,500 and the balance Dh2,000 was stuck in the slot.

I was not able to remove these two notes of Dh1,000 each. I somehow managed to push these notes in the machine. Then I got the receipt from the ATM that it will be updated manually. After that deposit balance of Dh3,500, this transaction was successful.

I called the FAB call centre and they confirmed that amount was received in the ATM and this Dh2,000 (in addition to Dh3,500) should reflect in my card in the next two days, that is, by December 8, 2018. Since then I am following FAB (50 days now), but Dh2,000 is still not credited into my account.

From Mr Rakesh Agrawal

Dubai

The management of FAB responds: FAB supports the growth ambitions of its stakeholders and goes beyond financial products and services, and as such, we are grateful for all customer feedback as we strive to consistently deliver the highest standards of service. The bank has been in contact with Rakesh Agrawal, and the matter has been resolved.

Mr Agrawal responds: I would like to inform you that my issue is resolved.

(Process initiation: January 16, 2019. Response from organisation: January 29, 2019. Process completion: January 29, 2019.)