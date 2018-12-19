Carrying it all are the tens of thousands of widows the war has created since 2001. Like Kakar, they are left to raise families in a country with a dearth of economic opportunity and plagued by a war that kills 50 people a day. And more, the women are made painfully aware that their society sees them as possessions. A new widow often must rely completely on her husband’s family, which is likely to demand that she marry the next available brother or cousin. The women usually have little say, though some try to resist.