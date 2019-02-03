Wealth is seen to come from the younger generation, which will continue to see the rise of the Digital Age. Enhanced Artificial Intelligence will lead the way with non-traditional methods of marketing and selling things. We are sure to see increased use of cyber currency and online payment methods, as well as plenty of growth in online shopping, as the IT industry is representative of Fire energy, which is the element that represents wealth luck this year. Keep your home well-lit, which will help you to actualise success and jump start the flow of wealth luck. This is not a year to be lazy or to be content with your achievements, as the Water energy of this year brings you the needed resources for excellent growth.