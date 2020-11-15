Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek team promises to make your fairy tale wedding come true Image Credit: Supplied

Highlight The Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek team has been organising weddings in the UAE for the last 45 years. Here's what they have to say about planning a beautiful but socially distanced wedding

“Make your fairy tale wedding come true at the first five-star hotel in Dubai” – this is the promise from Bandhan Weddings, a concept developed by the Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek team, to every couple who wishes to celebrate their special day. Given the current circumstances and the “new normal”, and with the rise of smaller and more intimate weddings, the team has quickly adapted this concept towards providing a safe, smooth, well-budgeted, and still beautifully orchestrated wedding.

“Even under new and different circumstances, marriage remains a beautiful cause to celebrate, and we need celebrations more than ever now," says Jan Hanak, General Manager of the Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek. "We are here to help couples realize their dream wedding, no matter the size or budget. We want the community to celebrate social occasions in an environment where precautionary measures are strictly implemented, but without them thinking that their event is far less memorable because of the pandemic.”

The Bandhan Weddings concept will provide a safe, smooth, well-budgeted, and still beautifully organised wedding Image Credit: Supplied

The new normal: Healthy and safe wedding celebrations

A worry-free, and safe event – this is now the main priority of every couple looking for the right wedding partner, and the Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek provides just that. Most importantly, the hotel adheres to comprehensive health and safety procedures following all local laws and legislation in Dubai. It has received the official "Dubai Assured" stamp and SGS certification, the world’s leading inspection, verification, and testing company.

Chef Uwe Micheel, Director of Kitchens and President of the Emirates Culinary Guild Image Credit: Supplied

Moreover, the award-winning events and catering team, led by Chef Uwe Micheel, Director of Kitchens and President of the Emirates Culinary Guild (who has recently been appointed by Dubai Municipality as the brand ambassador of its new Basic Food Safety Training Program) has established its credibility for organising high-profile events for the last 45 years.

In fact, the weddings they are used to hosting, particularly traditional Indian weddings, are quite extravagant and big in terms of numbers. The guests range from a minimum of 700 to 1,000 people, and it lasts for three days; but with the latest government mandate, weddings are now restricted to hosting a maximum of 200 people per hall.

Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek Plaza Ballroom Image Credit: Supplied

Some of the precautions being implemented by the team include the following:

- Full sterilisation is conducted before and after the wedding.

- Temperature checks at every entrance point of the hotel.

- From a setup of 10 people per table to a maximum number of 5 people per table with a two-metre distance between each table.

- Sanitisers to be provisioned on each table.

- For buffets, there is a minimum social distancing guideline of two meters for guests queuing, and the food is served only by the hotel’s waiting staff.

- All events crew including the food servers, wedding organisers, security, entertainers, stage speakers, and artists on site are using safety masks throughout the event.

A few other guidelines from the government that the hotel strictly follows are:

- No dance floor permitted.

- Individuals to refrain from all greeting customs that involve physical proximity, and must not approach the groom/bride or performers who are on stage.

- Performers and artists can remove the mask during performances only if they can maintain at least four-metre physical distancing measure with the audience. They must follow the guidelines mentioned in the staff protocols for entertainers/performers/artists/stage speakers and crew.

- Photography shall be executed while maintaining social distancing rules.

Customised wedding packages

While there are certainly numerous wedding planners and venues to choose from in Dubai, the Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek has certainly built their credibility as the most trusted caterers in the UAE through the portfolio of high-profile and lavish events they have done for several government entities. It is a guaranteed one-stop shop for every couple who dreams to make their fairy tale wedding come to life.

Bandhan Weddings by the Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek offers personalised wedding experiences, which include your dream venue, fantastic food, wedding cake, bridal suite, one-night stay for the couple, and special room rates for family and friends. The hotel’s dedicated wedding planner will even help couples get the best rates from preferred wedding suppliers. Wedding packages start from Dh145 per person.

For all weddings, events, catering and meeting inquiries, you can email the meeting and events team at banquets.dxbza@radissonblu.com or visit the Wedding Centre located at the ground floor of the Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek in the Plaza Wing