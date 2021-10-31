Sanjay Jethwani and Vinay Jethwani Image Credit: Supplied

Diwali, or the festival of lights, is a chance to spread positivity and joy. And nothing brings sparkle to an occasion like the shine of beautifully crafted festive jewellery. This Diwali, Dubai, the City of Gold as it’s commonly known, is sparkling even more as the festivities of Expo 2020 double the joy.

To mark the special occasion, Sanjay Jethwani and Vinay Jethwani of Meena Jewellers highlight the special deals for shoppers to bring joy and glitter to their lives. Meena Jewellers is back with its super offers. This is also a glorious chance for those who have come to attend Expo 2020 Dubai to get their hands on exquisite jewellery at unbelievable prices. Whether it’s for your wife, mother or yourself, there’s something for everyone as Meena Jewellers offers a wide range of stunning diamond and uncut diamond jewellery.

“We are giving away free gold bars and coins on every purchase of Dh5,000,” said Sanjay Jethwani. “All this and much more home-delivered to you, anywhere in the UAE.” This also includes the chance to win free gifts including iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and more. Customers can also get a raffle coupon with every jewellery purchase worth more than Dh500. There is also 0 per cent making charges on selected jewellery.

After last year’s gloom due to the pandemic, shoppers are in the mood for some cheerfulness and happiness, which is why the timing of this year’s Diwali and the ongoing Expo 2020 Dubai make it a perfect occasion to celebrate. “Diwali marks the victory of good over evil. Quite similarly, we believe that Dubai is showcasing its strength and ability to bounce back from anything that comes its way. We are certain that this Diwali will also mark a strong uphill resurgence in the Dubai market. We are happy to say that we are already seeing a rise in walk-ins and sales. So, we want to say thank you to Dubai for supporting home-grown local businesses, and as well as a joyous, safe and prosperous Diwali to all residents.”

While there has been a gradual shift in jewellery trends over the years, as Vinay Jethwani noted, some events and festivals are timeless, and Diwali is one of those celebrations that transcends trends. “During Dhanteras, people invest mainly in gold, diamonds and polki (uncut diamonds). Trends in recent times have shifted away from 22k jewellery to fancy 18k jewellery.

“However, one aspect that has not changed is that people still invest in 24k gold bars during Dhanteras as it still remains the best form of investment,” he said.