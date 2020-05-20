Nobu’s signature Black Cod Image Credit: Supplied

With Eid around the corner, our thoughts naturally gravitate towards food and festivities. But this year has been different from anything we have ever experienced before. The coronavirus pandemic has kept us away from meeting our friends and family. Also, work from home and managing kids have made our schedules tighter, leaving us with less time in the kitchen.

But thanks to online home delivery platform, Talabat, you can now enjoy fancy dining options in the comforts of your home, not just for festive occasions, but also beyond that. Talabat is recognised for its diversity of cuisines catering to different cultures and demographics. Users will be spoilt for choices based on their preferences. Moreover, food safety is of utmost importance to Talabat and all precautionary measures are taken to ensure right packaging and contactless delivery.

The Indo-Emirati set menu at Bombay Brasserie, available on the first two days of Eid Image Credit: Supplied

Here’s a curated list of the fancy dining restaurants in Dubai which are also running exclusive offers on Talabat.

Nobu Atlantis: Dubai residents can now get the legendary creations of celebrity chef Nobu Matsuhisa delivered home. The three must haves from this iconic restaurant: the signature Black Cod (the soy-licked fish launched a global empire), the lobster, salmon and Wagyu beef tacos and Nobu’s famous sushi selection.

You can now enjoy 50 per cent off (maximum discount amount Dh100) when you order on Talabat, valid until June 4.

Carnival by Trèsind: Whether it’s the melt-in-your-mouth butter chicken or the perfectly flavoured lamb biryani, the Aleppy fish curry or the keema pav, Carnival by Trèsind is all set to delight Dubai residents by letting you order these gems from India on Talabat. You can choose to end your meal on a sweet note with either a jalebi or a rasmalai or the Trèsind signature mango firni.

You can enjoy 50 per cent off (maximum discount amount Dh100) when you order on Talabat, valid until June 4.

Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen: Those of you who miss visiting this renowned restaurant with great atmosphere at Atlantis, The Palm, can now order home Ramsay’s famous Fish and Chips, the Tamarind Chicken Wings and the Sticky Date Pudding for a great evening.

You can enjoy 50 per cent off (maximum discount amount Dh100) when you order on Talabat, valid until June 4.

Ibn Al Bahr: Seafood lovers will love ordering from Ibn Al Bahr’s great collection of fresh seafood on Talabat, which can be either grilled or fried. This Lebanese seafood restaurant at Club Vista Mare on the Palm Jumeirah recommends the Shrimp in Provencal Sauce, its grilled hammour in the special Ibn Al Bahr seasoning and the Sultan Ibrahim fried with lemon butter or the Tarator (tahini with lemon juice) on the side.

You can enjoy 50 per cent off (maximum discount amount Dh100) when you order on Talabat, valid until June 4.

Bull and Bear: This North American and Caribbean restaurant located at the Waldorf Astoria in DIFC is known for its off-the-cuff cuisine. Try the grilled Palamos Octopus with lemon and eggplant home, as well as the Harissa Chicken with its flaming flavours and six different types of sauces.

You can enjoy 50 per cent off (maximum discount amount Dh100) when you order on Talabat, valid until June 4.

Bombay Brasserie: Now you can order the best of modern Indian cuisine from the tandoor oven or ‘sigri’ grill of the Bombay Brasserie at the Taj Dubai from the comforts of your home. Enjoy the special Indo-Emirati Eid Al Fitr set menu on the first two days of Eid, but if you prefer al la carte, there are many exciting Indian delicacies on offer, such as the Ajwaini Jhinga or tandoori tiger prawns marinated with caraway seed and yoghurt, the Chicken Tikka, marinated with yoghurt and spices, Tandoori Paneer Tikka and the Subz Choka, which is Bok choy, edamame, asparagus, broccoli, and onion seeds.

You can enjoy 50 per cent off (maximum discount amount Dh100) when you order on Talabat, valid until June 4.