A hospital is a place where one needs to feel that one is in safe hands, in a secured environment, and with quick moving interventions. Afterall, it’s a matter of life and death in most cases.

A hospital should essentially amalgamate mortality statistics and grasp the importance of regularly assessing and analyzing that data. The data should then assist in basing critical decisions for planning the hospital, its clinical protocols and improving outcomes.

Periodically reviewing such data helps in accurate preparedness and better results for the patients.

At Fakeeh University Hospital, the team has a strong grasp on this concept.

As a result, the hospital has been meticulously planned to have all lifesaving facilities close to each other for instance, Radiology – MRI, CT, Sonography and Operation Theatre are all located on the same floor and close to each other making the movability of the patient easier and less time taking. This strategic step saves time, especially in emergency cases. It has helped innumerable patients and families in receiving timely care.

In the UAE, the three principal and leading causes of death are cardiovascular diseases, trauma or road injuries, and stroke. All of these medical conditions require fast-acting and fast-moving attention and care at a hospital. This is something that Fakeeh University Hospital has ensured at its facility.

“Traditionally, we have seen the radiology department in a hospital on basement level and then the OR on perhaps a few levels higher. Hospitals have, over the last many decades, lost valuable time in moving patients from one place to the other. In case of emergencies, every second counts. At our hospital, we make sure to save these treasured seconds,” says Dr. Shahinaz Ahmed Gouda, Senior Emergency Specialist, Fakeeh University Hospital.

Having critical facilities next to each other have helped us improve our response time, and many patients and families have provided us with a resounding positive feedback on such a suitable and calculated strategy of ours. - Dr. Fatih Mehmet Gul, CEO, Fakeeh University Hospital

Fakeeh University Hospital is a smart hospital, which has been built on the foundation of ‘patient at the center’. The hospital has identified and standardized numerous processes, policies, and procedures that revolve around delivering the best of healthcare facilities for the patients.

Indeed, the hospital has raised the bar in healthcare delivery for the region.