New technology has led to the introduction of smart mattresses Image Credit: Supplied

Highlights Ever heard of celliant infused fabric or nanotech mattresses? These pointers could be your wake-up call if you are scouting for technology trends in your sleeping foam



Celliant-infused fabric

Sometimes, what’s outside is as critical to your comfort as all the soft stuff inside that makes up your favourite mattress. And right now, the sleep charm is celliant-infused fabric. A synthetic polymer bicomponent fibre that’s made from polyethylene terephthalate, the usage of celliant in fabric is among the latest advances in mattresses, with research recently conducted by the University of California-Irvine revealing people sleeping on celliant bedding tending to fall asleep faster. Manufacturers say the trick lies in the fact that it regulates the user’s body temperature and transforms body heat into infrared energy.

Plant-based foam

While foam mattresses are typically made from polyurethane or latex bases, some manufacturers are now making plant-based foams, such as mattresses made from soybeans and other vegetables. Research is also on to explore the advantages of other plant extracts that can be infused into traditional foam mattresses to offer additional benefits.

Smart mattresses

Ever had your mattress track your sleep pattern? Doffing a cap to all the glorious Hollywood sci-fi flicks out there, smart mattresses evidently track your sleep stats like a health tracker and adjust according to your position preference, with some even connecting to smart home devices so you can do cool automation like starting your coffee brewer right after you wake up. It’s somewhat like a memory foam, only a whole lot smarter.

Nanotechnology in mattresses

This might read like a one-way ticket to la la land, but no. Nanotechnology in mattresses is evidently a thing. Nanotech allows for a very thin sheet of carbon tubes to be created and when these sheets are stacked they create a substance that looks – and acts – similar to memory foam but with a couple of key and unique advantages: It doesn’t collapse under weight and recovers its shape more quickly. The nano foam is made from fine fibres, supposedly much thinner than the human hair.

ReST Bed

It’s often being referred to as the bed of the future. A complete mattress set, the special cooling and pressure devices that make up the ReST Bed adjust to suit your body zones (from head to legs) with precision. It can also be set to automatically adjust to your needs through the night or be manually set before bedtime via a tablet that comes with the mattress or your personal smart wearable device. It also has the ability to connect with other smart home products.

A little light, a little heat