Planning to buy a new mattress? Don’t just pick the first one you see!
Sleep science (or sleep tech) has come a long way in just a few years, so it’s easy to invest in a great mattress — that is, if you know what to look for. Here are four factors you should consider.
1. Pick the right spring support
Traditional inner-spring mattresses are fast getting outdated due to poor posture support, so consider affordable pocket spring alternatives. Pocket springs reduce the ripple effect and offer motion isolation for deeper sleep. They also envelop the body along its contours for added pain relief and comfort.
2. Know your mattress materials
Sleep performance depends on the technologies and materials used in the mattress. Natural latex offers highly resilient support that is inherently antimicrobial and resistant to mold and dust mites. Memory foam cushions the body gently and is ideal for relieving pain. Do your research to ensure that your mattress meets your sleep requirements.
3. Explore hybrid mattress options
Do you need a firm mattress that relieves your back? Or a plush one for a luxurious sleeping experience? Hybrid mattresses offer the best of both worlds. They blend the best attributes of latex, foam and pocket springs, so pick one based on preferences like your sleeping position, weather, comfort type, or allergies.
4. Consider online mattress brands
