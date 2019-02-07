Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts
With its al fresco dining option and a gourmet menu, you can’t go wrong with a dinner date at Lapita. Couples can also turn it into an overnight staycation for an additional cost, which includes Hawaiian treatments at the hotel’s spa and breakfast the next morning.
Details: From Dh750 per couple for the dinner and Dh1,815 for the overnight deal; call 04 810 9421
Ossiano, Atlantis The Palm
Chef Gregoire Berger has designed a seven-course menu focusing on bold flavours and fresh seafood. Some of the menu highlights at this underwater restaurant include the Gillardeau oyster with Kristal caviar, seared foie gras, poached langoustine and Norwegian cod. If you are ready to splurge on your love, opt for its Platinum dining experience and get a gift of 18k white gold Tiffany & Co. bracelet.
Details: Dh15,000 per couple for the Platinum dining experience; other packages start at Dh1,250 per couple; call 04 426 2626
Sunset Point, Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa
Bab Al Shams is also getting in on Dubai’s V-day celebrations with a dinner experience at a private tent at Sunset Point, the resort’s open-air venue. Surrounded by bonfire and relaxation majlis, here
you and your partner can enjoy an intimate four-course meal and a bottle of sparkling beverage with live music.
Details: Dh950 per couple ; call 04 809 6194
Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort
Looking to impress your significant other with an oh-so-special meal this Valentine’s Day? Head to this plush Palm Jumeirah venue for an unforgettable experience as it serves a delectable five-course menu on the beach. This exclusive Dining by Design experience under the stars is available for only eight couples, so don’t procrastinate on booking a spot at this resort.
Details: Dh3,999 per couple; call 04 567 8304
Ramusake, DoubleTree by Hilton, JBR
At this bustling Japanese venue with views of the Dubai Eye and JBR beach, sizzling robata dishes take centre stage on its Valentine’s Day menu. Other highlights include catch of the day and two signature Japanese drinks to set the mood for a great evening. Resident DJ will play until 2am.
Details: Dh669 for two (set menu); call 04 559 5300
Gonu Restaurant, Le Méridien Al Aqah Beach Resort, Fujairah
Cosy up to your loved one at this chic and recently refurbished venue, overlooking the beach. Its specially curated four-course set menu paired with a sparkling beverage is sure to please even the pickiest of diners.
Details: Dh444 per couple, from February 14-16; call 09 244 9000
Café Belge, Ritz-Carlton, DIFC
With its art deco ambience, refined service and robust Belgian fare, this upscale spot provides a unique experience to diners throughout the year. Expect a wide selection of beverages and an array of mouth-watering appetisers on its V-day menu, including chestnut soup with pumpkin foam and a trio of oysters with ginger, celery jus and avocado cream. Its main courses are equally enticing — think pan-seared sea bass and forest mushroom risotto with fresh black truffles. In case you aren’t full, there will also be a decadent chocolate guanaja.
Details: From Dh495 per couple; call 04 372 2323
Dusit Thani Dubai
Two of Dusit Thani Dubai’s dining spots on the 24th floor — Benjarong and Another Bar — have come together to create a special experience this Valentine’s Day comprising a welcome drink and a four-course meal. Finish the treat with a beverage at its newly opened Another Bar.
Details: Dh499 per couple; call 04-3174515
Roberto’s Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island
Make this Valentine’s Day one to remember with Roberto’s five-course menu, created by executive chef Andrea Falcone, featuring langoustine carpaccio, Wagyu beef tartare with oyster, avocado and caviar, lobster spaghetti, pigeon with truffle and an irresistible dessert.
Details: From Dh800 per couple; call 02 627 9009
Khyber, Dukes Dubai
This award-winning restaurant in Palm Jumeirah serves up top-notch north Indian cuisine that’s full of flavours. Enjoy a refreshing mocktail upon arrival followed by a four-course feast.
Details: Dh360 per couple; from February 14-16; call 04 455 1101
Awtar, Grand Hyatt Dubai
Dining at Awtar, with its opulent interior featuring a traditional tent-style ceiling and a wholesome Lebanese menu, is always a memorable experience. The restaurant offers an intimate setting that makes it perfect for date nights. For V-day, the popular restaurant has created a set menu comprising meze, main course and dessert.
Details: Dh250 per person; call 04 317 2222