With its art deco ambience, refined service and robust Belgian fare, this upscale spot provides a unique experience to diners throughout the year. Expect a wide selection of beverages and an array of mouth-watering appetisers on its V-day menu, including chestnut soup with pumpkin foam and a trio of oysters with ginger, celery jus and avocado cream. Its main courses are equally enticing — think pan-seared sea bass and forest mushroom risotto with fresh black truffles. In case you aren’t full, there will also be a decadent chocolate guanaja.