Dubai: If you’ve been living here for the last 6 months, you’ve probably heard about the Dubai Police traffic fine discount. On February 6, 2019 the initiative was announced with discounts of 25, 50, 75 and 100 per cent on accumulated traffic fines provided that the drivers doesn’t commit any fresh traffic violations from the time period of when their received the fines for 3, 6, 9 and 12 months respectively.

My case:

August 10 is my vehicle renewal date. I had accumulated eight parking fines worth Dh100 each and three speeding fines, that were each worth Dh600, but have luckily now decreased to Dh300, thanks to the discount and my self-restraint when driving.

To some people, a 50 per cent discount is enough, however, I want to get all three fines down to zero.

It took two phone calls and two trips to the RTA to be able to temporarily remove my Dubai Police fines from my file. I spoke to the RTA, who directed me to the police. Then I spoke to the police on 901, who directed me back to the RTA. They also explained that I cannot do this process over the phone. It had to be done in person at my local RTA counter.

So I visited the RTA counter in Al Manara in person. The attendant then explained, that I couldn’t remove my fines quite yet... There were a few steps I needed to go through

So, if you, like me, want to renew your vehicle, without paying for your Dubai Police fines. Follow these steps:

Step 1

Before you do anything, you need to get yourself auto insurance. Once that is done, only then can you proceed with the next steps.

Tip: I saved an extra 10 per cent, by choosing the same insurance I had last year, because I told them to “give me a discount, since I am a returning costumer.” I never believed that asking for a discount actually works but it does and you should try it in every scenario you can.

Step 2

Pay off all of your other fines (RTA, Salik etc.) Keep only the Dubai Police fines on your traffic file. This can be done online.

Step 3

You cannot temporarily remove your fines, until you’ve had your car test done. Since my car is four years old, I had to take it to the testing center to get the test done. On an average it may take up to 15 minutes to test a light vehicle. Once you have the paper that shows you passed, can you move on to the next step. You will need your vehicle registration card. The car test costs Dh120 for light vehicles.

Step 4

Take a number at the RTA centre and present your Emirates ID and your Vehicle test document that you passed. They will temporarily remove the Dubai Police fines.

Step 5

Once the police fines are removed, you can proceed with registration. You will need your EID, and vehicle registration card so you can apply for a new one. Within five days, you should be officially registered. You will receive an email confirmation.

Step 6

Give it a few days and your Dubai Police fines will appear back on the system, so you can continue to drive safely and benefit from a discounted rate.