Kick start your weekend with a night of laughs.’Who Stands in Line Anyways’ brings music and comic mayhem together on Wednesday, August 28, at the Junction, Al Serkal Avenue. Pakistani stand-up comics Ali Gul Pir, Amtul Baweja, Saad Haroon and Salman Qureshi are all set to enthral audiences with material on romance, cricket, politics and shawarma, karma, Karama, and more. Plus, you get to participate, there are games galore.

Asad Raza Khan, the host of the show and local star, says: “We could not have asked for a better mix of talent to entertain the Dubai audiences and showcase what we are doing locally to the world. Get ready to sing, dance, laugh, and be part of the live entertainment as it is a night of improvisational comedy, with complete audience participation!”