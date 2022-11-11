Dubai: The FIFA World Cup Qatar is set to begin just days away now, with the first kick-off on November 20. The tournament will last until December 18. Qatar is expecting to host a million football fans during the tournament and the UAE is also expecting heavy footfall ahead of, and during the tournament.

The UAE is set to be a hub for fans headed to the region with the already sold-out accommodation options in Qatar. Abu Dhabi and Dubai airports expect FIFA-related traffic to skyrocket this season. Dubai will be “the major gateway” to the World Cup with probably more people coming through the city than Qatar, Paul Griffiths, the CEO of Dubai Airports told Bloomberg earlier this year.

And if you're not heading to Qatar, there's no need to feel left out from all the action. Incredible fanzones have been opening up across the UAE which offer not only live screening of all matches, but also a chance to revel in the spirit of football with fun activities, shopping and merchandise, and food and beverage packages.

Here's a list of where to go to enjoy the matches right here in the UAE, and we'll keep updating this list throughout the tournament.

The Football Park at DIFC, Dubai

The best of both worlds - at this DIFC fanzone you can expect to enjoy the matches on one of 30 screens in an outdoor setting with incredible views of the Dubai skyline. Visitors to the fanzone must book in advance, and packages are fully redeemable on food and beverages at the venue. Packages start at Dh350 per person.

Vox Cinemas, across UAE

In Dubai, and in locations across the UAE, Vox Cinemas will screen all the matches live with beIN SPORTS. You can book to see one, three or five matches, or a complete season pass. The tickets start at Dh59 per person for one match.

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai

Nikki Beach Fanzone offers a beachside setting to enjoy the football matches live

This fanzone promises a 'massive screen, ample seating, coastal cuisines and live entertainment.' Known for its relaxed vibes, Nikki Beach Fanzone takes advantage of the now cooler weather to offer a beachside setting to enjoy the football matches live. Table rates start at Dh500.

Bosporus, Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Throughout the tournament, Bosporus's branches in Dubai and Abu Dhabi will screen the games live along with a menu showcasing authentic Ottoman cuisine and hot Turkish tea.

Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah

With 40 LCD TV screens indoors, outdoor LED screens, and three standard outdoor TV screens covering every corner of the terrace area, you can catch more than two matches at a time at Claw BBQ Ras Al Khaimah. Available from November 21 onwards, the Dh100 ticket to watch the games is fully redeemable on food and beverages. Fans also get special discounts and packages.

Address Beach Resort, Dubai

Address Beach Resort's Football Fan Zone Tent

With a fully airconditioned Football Fan Zone Tent, Address Beach Resort is going all out for football fans. With a seating capacity of 250, the tent will have multiple screens. The Dh50 entry ticket is fully redeemable on food and beverages.

Dukes the Palm, Dubai

A 150-inch LCD screen is being set up at the hotel's Great British Restaurant ahead of the World Cup. The restaurant is being converted into a football fanzone, along with a menu fit for game night.

Soul Beach Dubai

Soul Beach Dubai

Yet another beach club on the list, Soul Beach will feature two screens at the poolside and beach area. For the ultimate beach-side lounge experience, fans can book beds, cabanas, pergola seating, or restaurant tables. Rates start at Dh300 per person.

Press Play Fanzone, Ibn Battuta, Dubai

A 250sq metre screen is what this fanzone at Precision Football, Ibn Battuta is promising football lovers, screening all 63 games with a menu that can be served table-side. Fans can book tables, customised dugouts or VIP platforms with individual screens. The venue is also set to welcome Aitch and AJ Tracey for a live concert on December 3.

Aloft Al Mina, Dubai

High Note Aloft Mina will screen all the games on a 192-inch screen, and the venue has an infinity pool which offers a panoramic view of Dubai. The lounge also has FIFA-special deals.

Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City, Dubai

‘Football Deck’ by Belgian Café Dubai Festival City

All visitors get free entry to the dedicated fan zone, dubbed ‘Football Deck’ by Belgian Café Dubai Festival City, at Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City. Two screens will play the games live, one at the Belgian Café and one on the terrace of Crowne Plaza with views of the creek and the city. There is a dedicated area for groups that want a more private atmosphere.

Occidental Hotel, Al Jaddaf, Dubai

One Music Lounge will screen games live on four screens, one of which is a big one, and the restaurant promises that the surround sound will make you feel as though you were in the stadium. F&B deals are also available.

Old Castello, Jumeirah One