Dubai: This destination is not one teeming with tourists but Ain Al Ghamour is a must-visit for residents who love nature. Seasonally, this valley turns purple with beautiful small blossoms that are a sight to behold.
Most commonly seen right after the rains of the winter season in the UAE, the purple blooms are mustard flowers (Erucaria hispanica). This year, the valley in Ain Al Ghamour has blossomed after the exceptionally heavy rainfall in the country this winter. You may only have one or two more weeks to enjoy the view, before the summer sets in.
The area is also a great destination for trekking and hiking. The drive from Dubai to Fujairah will take around one hour and 40 minutes. You might have to do a little off-road driving to get to the valley itself but it’s not hard to access. We found a small mosque near which to park our car, after which we trekked to the valley.
Given the amazing weather over the past couple of months, you can also find cool spots to hang out with your family and friends. If you’re planning on a picnic, you can plan ahead but make sure to leave the area as pristine as you found it. The best time to travel would be in time for sunrise to truly appreciate the UAE’s natural beauty.
Make sure you are well prepared before heading here. Our essentials checklist would be packed food/barbeque kit, drinking water, garbage bags, camera if using and a first-aid kit. Make sure your devices are well-charged so you can capture the beauty of the area seamlessly. As always ensure your vehicle is fueled up for the entire journey and plan ahead for fuel stops on the way.