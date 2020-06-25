The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi will go live with its choral group on June 26

The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi presents ‘Quarantania Mania Virtual Concert’, an online event courtesy of the university’s choral group.

The Abu Dhabi Choral Group (ABCG), considered to be the UAE’s longest-running amateur music group, will go live on the Arts Centre’s Facebook page on June 26 at 8pm.

They will perform classic musical theatre and cabaret songs, creatively altered to feature COVID-19-related lyrics. This includes songs such as ‘I Can Go the Distance’ from ‘Hercules’, renamed to ‘I Can Social Distance’, and ‘Do You Wanna Build a Snowman’ from ‘Frozen’, which has been retitled, ‘Do You Wanna have a Pool Day?’

“ADCG is one of Abu Dhabi’s longest-standing performing arts organisations, and over four decades they have become a beloved anchor of the cultural and social life of the city,” says Bill Bragin, the artistic director of the Arts Centre at NYUAD.

“When it became clear that we wouldn’t be able to present ‘Young Frankenstein’ as our planned season closer, in the spirit of ‘the show must go on,’ we invited them to come up with another approach to bring the talent and creativity of our friends and neighbours to the public. ADCG has come up with a playfully charming new approach to keep us all connected,” he adds.

“You will sometimes laugh, sometimes cry, and ALWAYS identify with all the emotions on display. Hosted by the enigmatic Shera-Lea Saunders (a long-time member) and featuring past and present members from over 10 countries, be sure to tune in online,” says ADCG performer and board member Cathryn Downing.