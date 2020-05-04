Flow at Jumeirah Emirates Towers is bringing the spirit of Ramadan to UAE residents via a series of virtual talks led by inspirational UAE community icons.

Exploring topics such as healthy Ramadan diets, physical and mental wellbeing, motivation in crises, and creating future leaders through traditional storytelling, the Flow Talks Series – Ramadan Edition will feature four dedicated IG takeovers via the @flowdubai Instagram page with topics designed to engage, unite and involve the emirate’s at home communities.

Running every Wednesday at 5pm throughout May, the Flow Talks Series – Ramadan edition will feature the following speaker line-up:

Hemant Julka will be kicking off the series on 6 May is the Co- founder and COO of VeggiTech, a UAE-based agricultural-technology start-up, who recently teamed up with Sarood Hospitality’s The Noodle House to create the ‘Help our Heroes’ initiative. Thanks to Hemant and team, the Asian soul food brand is delivering free care packages of fresh produce to support frontline workers and medical staff. Hemant will be speaking live from the VeggiTech farm in Sharjah, as he takes viewers around the farm and talks about the importance of local produce and keeping a healthy diet during Ramadan. VeggiTech has also started delivering fresh vegetables from the farm via www.veggiefresh.ae, which Hemant will give an insight into.