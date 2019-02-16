Dubai: Dutch lensman Jeroen Swolfs, 44, has photographed the Streets of The World for seven years.
Now, his work, which highlights the daily life in capital cities of 195 countries, is dubbed as the world’s longest and largest photography exhibition.
A carefully-curated collection of his work is currently on display in Dubai at Al Seef, by the Dubai Creek.
Organised by Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), the exhibition spread across 1.8km-long stretch in Al Seef.
Asked why he spent those seven years travelling across 195 capitals, Swolfs said: "Why not?"
Wherever he went, he searched for that one street (or sometimes harbour or railway station) that symbolises a whole community.
The freelance photographer said he set out on the journey to find the positive side of life in this world.
“I tried to make a photo project which is more about the good things happening in the world.”
Through his journey, he found stories of friendship, celebrations, humanity and hope and realised that “we are much like each other everywhere.”
The large photo prints show you how many things we share as humans around the world and leave you with a sense of connection to all those streets and the people that dwell in them.
Swolfs said he chose Dubai to start the world tour as it is a place where all nationalities of the world worked together to create a city and it bridges the west with the east.
The "Streets of the World" exhibition runs until April 5 at Al Seef, near Al Seef Marine Transport Station 1.
Where: Al Seef by Meraas, Dubai Creek.
Fee: Free
