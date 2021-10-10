1 of 8
The long weekend is almost here and what better way to spend it than with family, doing something fun. Here’s a look at some getaways that have something for every type of visitor. What’s more - these staycations won’t break the bank. [Please be advised that the rates and deals are as per the hotel’s websites or provided at the time of writing and are subject to change by the establishment. Always call and confirm before finalizing your booking.
Image Credit: Insta/dukesthepalm
2 of 8
Dukes The Palm: Nestled in the heart of Palm Jumeirah is Dukes The Palm Royal Hideaway, where you can enjoy deluxe amenities and a private beach as your backdrop for the weekend. The staycation promotion here includes complimentary breakfast, an automatic Dh250 credit per room per night fully redeemable on food and beverages. The offer can be booked directly with the property.
Image Credit: Insta/dukesthepalm
3 of 8
Palazzo Versace: In true high-fashion style, Palazzo Versace, at the Jaddaf Waterfront, has a Luxury Package for staycationers that gives you a 50 per cent off on available rates. Meant to be bought as a gift voucher, this would mean paying just Dh1,099 for a stay at the hotel (original price Dh2,198), including breakfast for two adults and one child. Available online, the voucher once purchased and be emailed alongside a personalized email. Maybe this could be a sneaky gift mailed to yourself.
Image Credit: Insta/palazzoversacedubai
4 of 8
Habtoor Grand Resort: Those searching for a relaxing getaway can now enjoy beautiful views of the Arabian Gulf from their modern elegant rooms, along with a Dh350 spa credit per person, each night at the Elixir Spa. Not just that – for dinner, go to Lucianos and indulge on an Italian meal. The offer also includes late check out at 4pm and a free COVID-19 test before departure. Booknig must be done with the property using the respective promotional code.
Image Credit: Insta/habtoorgrandresort
5 of 8
Movenpick JLT: For extended stays, Movenpick JLT is offering a 20 per cent discount and a free breakfast at Nosh. Members also have free access to the RIVA Beach Club on the Palm while enjoying lake and Dubai Marina views.
Image Credit: Insta/movenpickjlt
6 of 8
The H Dubai: This property is allowing guests to convert their staycation in Dubai into a relaxing escape with a suite stay and 120 minutes of peaceful spa time starting at Dh850 per person. Free breakfast at Eat and Meat, early check-in at 6am, late check-out until 6pm, and access to the pool, gym, and Peloton Bike Studio are all included in the package. This deal is based on double occupancy gives you you 36 hours of much-needed rest and leisure.
Image Credit: Insta/thehdubai •
7 of 8
Jumeirah hotels: Jumeirah hotels in Dubai and Abu Dhabi have a direct offer on their website which gives 40 per cent off on their ebd and breakfast rate. Select hotels in the group are also offering additional 15 per cent discount on beverages throughout the stay. The offer is only valid for UAE residents and nationals.
Image Credit: Insta/jumeirahgroup
8 of 8
TAJ JLT: Another 36-hour staycation, this hotel is offering unmatched benefits such as an early check-in by 6am and a late check-out by 6pm the next day. Breakfast can be added at Dh50 per person. An additional 20 per cent in savings are available on additional food and beverage, and laundry to ensure you have a seamless and comfortable stay. The offer starts at just Dh285 (exclusive of taxes) per night for double occupancy.
Image Credit: Insta/taj.jlt