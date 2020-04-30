Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Hala China will showcase emerging local fashion talent from across the UAE as part of the first-ever completely virtual China Fashion Week that aims to influence and promote the creative design of ethnically Chinese creators and designers.

The Autumn-Winter 2020 China Fashion Week, organised by China Fashion Association in collaboration with Hala China will run from May 1 to 7 and will be streamed live on China’s largest luxury e-commerce site, Secoo. Supported by the Embassy of United Arab Emirates in Beijing, China, the global event that is currently in its 22 year, will also witness the participation of well-known UAE designers. Dr Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, the UAE Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China, and Sheikh Majid Al Mualla, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Hala China, will both virtually inaugurate the event with an online address.

Marking a first within the context of the global pandemic, the innovative fashion week will introduce UAE designers and brands to a new format show that utilises sustainable e-commerce practices and hi-tech to present virtual fashion showcases.

China Fashion Week has partnered with Secoo, to assemble hundreds of designers and luxury brands in a virtual setting in line with the prevailing global conditions. Participants from across six continents will join the fashion week, made possible through a combination of live-streaming that is expected to reach an audience of 500,000 viewers.