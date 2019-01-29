Six speciality coffee shops in the city have been named winners of the ‘Dubai Loves Coffee’ competition, which kicked off in December.
Winners include Nightjar, PDL Coffee, Farmers, The Espresso Lab, Home Bakery and AlChemy, who won the competition based on votes from the community.
Launched by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, along with lifestyle website The Huntr, the contest invited members of the community to taste coffee from 23 participating outlets and vote for their favourite ones. More than 7,000 participated in the voting.
The six winners have earned a spot at the 2019 Amsterdam Coffee Festival, which runs from March 1 to 3, and will take part in panel discussions, workshops and competitions.
“The winners of ‘The Dubai Loves Coffee’ competition represent the best of Dubai’s speciality coffee offerings. The campaign has captured the unique combination of local experiences and global connections that are a part of this city’s unique identity,” said Nehal Badri, director of Brand Dubai.
He further added: “This competition is part of Brand Dubai’s ‘Proudly from Dubai’ initiative which seeks to tell local and global audiences the success stories of exciting and innovative businesses that were born and initiated in Dubai.”
Following its launch, the competition has also made available a guide that features information on the 23 outlets shortlisted. Holders of the guide are able to unlock a special ‘The Dubai Loves Coffee Tasting Menu’ at each of the outlets.