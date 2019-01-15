“The technological advances when it comes to tracking has only gotten better. With that progress in mind, the instances of people who get lost have diminished … I have been in the emirates for 23 years and I have been running sweep teams for 20 years … Over the years, the GPS has only gotten better at navigation and storage … Now, there’s also an app that tells us where every participant is. If the control room detects anyone going off route, they can always alert the driver and the sweep team … Plus, there’s mobile coverage throughout the tracks. So there’s no need to panic.”