How do you make an already special dining experience with dramatic flourishes even more memorable?

This seems to be the question that the powers that be at Tresind Dubai asked themselves. We got our answer when we stepped into the swanky restaurant at Nassima Royal Hotel, now gorgeously renovated in vibrant indigo and warm earthy tones with jars of spices lined at the entrance.

And it doesn’t stop at a mere facelift. Tresind adds another layer of exclusivity with its new ‘restaurant within a restaurant’ concept, Tresind Studio.

The new and carefully curated 16-course set menu takes you on quite the journey, covering different parts of India in unique and unexpected ways. We got history, we got culture and we got context as we scooped deliciously prepared food in to our mouths. We became spectators and diners in one go.

The menu is new, but it ticks all the boxes of a hallmark Tresind experience — each dish may be flamboyantly presented but at the heart of all that performance and panache, what you have is seriously good food.

A deliberate strategy that seems to be at play at Tresind Studio is the aura of mystery and magic.

Almost tucked and hidden away behind an unassuming door, you enter a space diametrically different from the bold blues of the main restaurant space. The 20-seater space boasts a decor that is functional with its mustard chairs and crisp white tablecloths. But the austerity doesn’t extend to their food, which is robust with flavours.

The menu is simplicity itself and gives one the barest hint of what each course may bring. The guessing game that this encourages the diners to indulge in was perhaps a sign of how interactive this culinary experience was going to be.

Tresind is known for its performative food, and it looks like Tresind Studio is gunning for interactive as well. The impeccably-trained staff including servers and chefs play an integral role, happily answering all our questions about the refreshing food pairings and ingredients. At one point we were part of a live cooking demonstration that transformed a wholesome and simple dish into pure bliss. Imagine your comfort food like dal khichdi being served with a generous helping of enjoyable theatrics. The dining experience that features sublime delicacies from across India, spanning Kerala down South to Kashmir up north, feels roaringly ritualistic, yet earthy.

Truly, the charm of this intimate experience is its element of surprise and whimsy. So the challenge then is to write a review without giving too much away.

Spoiler alert: if you prefer to go in blind as I did, you can stop reading now and book a table instead.

But for those who want to go in fully armed about what’s going to be on your plate, here are a few dishes that blew our minds...

*Deconstructed pani puri: This popular tangy Indian snack gets the signature Tresind treatment as it’s spun on its head. A bowl made of frozen ice filled with chickpea noodles mixed with coriander green chutney, chickpeas and crispy dal make it a cool starter. There are few Indian chaat (snacks) that shouldn’t be tampered with because it’s perfect in its traditional format. Pani puri, which is traditionally fried dough balls stuffed with potatoes and tamarind, coriander chutney — is one of them. But Chef Himanshu seems to have understood it sanctity of the original dish and retained all its original flavours while giving a modern spin to it.

*Crispy roti with a knob of butter: We don’t subscribe to the ‘moment on the lips, forever on the hips’ motto, made famous by hit TV sitcom ‘Friends’. We like our rotis crisp and buttery and Tresind Studio seems to have got our brief to the last letter. The tiny disc of well-cooked roti laid on a circular plantain leaf with butter is the stuff of culinary legend. The only issue? You may want to ask for more, but exercising restraint will help. You can thank me later.

*Mushroom-filled ravioli and truffle-infused consomme: Served in a soup dish, this dish was a clear winner. The consomme served from a tea pot onto the ravioli on a spoon was a knock-out dish of the evening. It was flawless in taste and theatrics.

*Ghee roasted prawns: This one was a culinary googly (deceptive ball delivery in cricket). In the world we know, watermelon and prawns make an unholy union, but in Tresind Studio this food coupling makes perfect sense. Prawns, served with a spicy broth called rasam and slivers of watermelon made perfect sense.

*Khichdi: We get a live demonstration of how the rice and dal, the ultimate comfort food among Indians, is made. In a counter with a marble slab shaped like an Indian map, the chef throws a variety of ingredients from several Indian states to create a dish that’s simple yet rich in flavours. On the surface, a khichdi might be considered a pedestrian dish with dal and rice but the one served here is pure gold.

*Deconstructed black forest cake: This chocolate and cherry dessert is the proverbial cherry on the spot-on 16-course meal. The portions may seem small, but trust me when I tell you that amazing things come in small portions. At least at Tresind Studio.

The Details

What: Tresind Studio

Where: Nassima Royal Hotel, Shaikh Zayed Road, Dubai

Cost: Dh450 (vegetarian) and Dh475 (non-vegetarian)