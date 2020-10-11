Galicia is an area in Spain on the Atlantic coast where rain and green feature more than the perpetual sun that the rest of the country is known for. There they have their own language and plenty of fishing ports bringing in arguably the best seafood in Europe, if not in the world.
This October Boca is offering guests a glimpse into the unique culture and gastronomical heritage of Galicia. From October 18 to the 24 Boca will offer a menu of five sharing dishes and a bottle of grape for Dh310. The menu will feature Dibba Bay Oysters with citrus vinaigrette, tomato & infused watermelon salsa, Galician Beef Tartare roll made with Galician Blonde sirloin, and trout caviar served on a home-made brioche, stuffed pimento de Padron with smoked bone marrow and braised oxtail and of course the classic octopus dish Pulpo a la Gallega.
On October 21 for one night only, guests opting for the Discover Galicia Week menu will also have a chance to experience Galicia’s tradition of card reading. Diners on the night will have access to a session held in the private cellar with the Arrow Sisters, a Dubai based card reader helping them evaluate career choices, love life, and even finding out when they will be able to travel again.
Key info: Location: Boca DIFC. Cost: Dh310 per person including a five-course dinner and a bottle of grape. Timings: October 18 to 24 available all day and on October 21 from 7.30pm to 10.30pm diners will get a complimentary card reading session.