Image Credit:

ABU DHABI

Shang Palace

Enjoy your dinner this Valentine’s Day with a specially crafted Cantonese four-course set menu at Shang Palace, Shangri-La Hotel, Qaryat Al Beri.

Price: Starts from Dh199 per person, inclusive of a four-course set menu. Pre-booking is essential.

Hoi An

Hoi An Image Credit: Supplied

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with an authentic Vietnamese experience. Enjoy a four-course set menu of Vietnamese flavours at Hoi An, Shangri-La Hotel, Qaryat al Beri.

Price: Starting from Dh199 per person. Pre-booking is essential.

Spa Deal at Chi, The Spa

Spa treat Image Credit: Supplied

Pamper your loved ones at Chi, The Spa, with a 60-minute Relaxing Aroma Massage, that combines light to medium pressure to improve your overall wellness by reducing tension, soothing sore muscles and increasing circulation, followed by a 60-minute Ultra Hydrating Facial, which begins with an essential oil exfoliation to unveil your skin’s natural radiance. At Shangri-La Hotel, Qaryat Al Beri. Package includes full access to spa facilities for two hours.

Price: Dh1,840 per couple or Dh920 per person for individual bookings. Valid until February 28.

Monty’s Rowing and Paddle Sports

Couples who go row together stay together, or so the saying now goes. Go for a 30-minute rowing session at this Yas Marina venue, which also doesn’t break your bank. Offer on from February 14 to March 14.

Price: Dh150 per couple.

Cipriani Yas Island

Enjoy a la carte dishes this Valentine’s Day. Whether dining by candlelight on the expansive open-air terrace or indoors, guests can enjoy traditional romantic flowers, themed decorative touches and waterfront views. Live musicians will weave throughout the venue.

Price: A la Carte — no minimum spend. On February 14, from 6pm to midnight.

Stars ‘N’ Bars

The sports bar has a live entertainment atmosphere and is set to welcome couples with a complimentary sharing dessert this Valentine’s Day. Single ladies can also enjoy a free glass of bubbly, while The Shakedown Band will be performing from 8pm till late.

Price: A La Carte Menu

Aquarium

Known for Its seafood, Aquarium has a set menu for V-Day with two complimentary glasses of bubbly. The restaurant will also be providing DJ beats and romantic melodies from a live violinist throughout the evening.

Price: Dh275 per couple, including two complimentary glasses of bubbly.

Mr Miyagi’s

Asian street food and bar venue, Mr Miyagi’s is offering guests a chance to enjoy a spread of pan-Asian delights with a special edition of Its ‘Love You Longtime’ brunch. There will be live music with five courses and three hours of free-flowing unlimited house beverages. Two brunch timings are available at 2pm and at 7pm.

Price: Dh249

The Scene By Simon Rimmer

The Scene if offering a three-course set menu with a complimentary glass of bubbles.

Price: Dh249 per person.

Casa de Cuba

Casa de Cuba is hosting a stylish Valentine’s edition brunch featuring tapas, cool beverages and uplifting tunes. From 6 to 9pm.

Price: Dh249 per person.

St Regis Abu Dhabi

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at the coastline of West Corniche. The St. Regis Abu Dhabi has specially curated Valentine dining experiences at its venues.

Enjoy an intimate dining experience at your own private beach igloo. Walk down the red carpet and enjoy a four-course dining menu featuring caviar, Canadian lobster and Welsh lamb loin with truffle mash. Your dinner will be complemented by bubbly and tasteful grape pairings.

Price: Dh3,500 per couple.

Helipad supper

Dreaming of an exceptional Valentine’s celebration? The Valentine’s Sunset Supper at the helipad of The St. Regis Abu Dhabi is the perfect location. Get sunset views over the Arabian Gulf, 255 meters in the air and enjoy canapes, free-flowing bubbles, accompanied by the sounds of a live violinist

Price: Dh1,600 per couple.

Verso

This Valentine’s day, celebrate togetherness with your loved one with an intimate six-course and four-course set menu dinner at Verso, Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi, available on February 14 and 15.

Price: Dh650 per couple for a six-course menu; Dh575 per couple for a four-course menu (without antipasti caldo and sorbetto). From 6pm to 10.30pm.

Bodytree Workshop

Relax your nervous system, and most importantly, increase your love and happy hormones with Tracy Assaad in this Hormone Yoga Therapy (HYT) workshop on February 14. HYT combines elements of classical Hatha, Kundalini and Tibetan energy circulation. The objective is to reactivate in a natural way the production of female hormones to eliminate most symptoms of low or unbalanced hormone levels. From 9.45am until 11am.

Price: Dh245 per person, including juice.

Power of Touch: Couples Massage Workshop

Connect to your loved one, with your hands and your heart. In this relaxed workshop at Bodytree you will learn how to intuitively massage your partner and tailor your touch to meet their needs. This session requires two people of any relationship — friends, relatives or romantic — to come and share the time equally between giving and receiving. Please wear comfortable clothing for practice at ground level on supportive mats. A selection of essential oils and massage oil will be provided. From 2pm to 3.30pm

Price: Dh300 per couple.

Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, Abu Dhabi

Looking for the best Valentine’s Day experiences in the capital? Head over to Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, Abu Dhabi for one of its romantic dinners and stand the chance to win a night’s stay in its Presidential Suite.

A romantic dinner awaits at The Grill, with a three-course set menu includes two glasses of sparkling beverage and roses for the ladies. The intimate dining experience is enhanced with the live performance by a saxophonist.

Price: Dh499 per couple

Anantara Spa

Eastern Mangroves Hotel & Spa by Anantara, Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Supplied

Treat your other half to an indulgent spa experience in a couple’s suite at the Anantara Spa at Anantara Esatern Mangroves. As the perfect romantic ambience is set, unwind with a 60-minute full body massage of choice and a 30-minute nourishing facial. Lastly, soak in a rose petal milk bath made of essential oils and natural ingredients, leaving your skin soft and rejuvenated.

Price: Dh1,700 per couple

Love & Flair Pool Party

With a glass of sparkling on arrival, a rose for your special someone and a live pianist, delight in an outdoor luxury candlelit pool terrace with an international buffet, live cooking stations and a series of entertainment including DJ, singers, and performers.

Price: Starting at Dh249 on February 14

DUBAI

Retreat Palm Jumeirah

Treat your loved one to a specially curated four-course menu, including 2 glasses of non-alcoholic drinks, served under the stars on the scenic pool deck overlooking Palm Jumeirah. With the exclusivity of nine tables only, this is on a must-do list.

Price: Dh350 per couple.

The Flipside Restobar

The newest hotspot at Century Village will be dressed for the occasion, making it an evening to remember. Advance reservations get customised gifts and all diners go into a draw for a one-night staycation at Ras Al Khaimah. The couple set menu includes a bottle of grape.

Price: Dh299

Address Skyview

Image Credit: Supplied

Whether you are happily single, loved up, or seeking someone special, there’s no doubt that February brings all the loving feels. Laloge is introducing the ‘self love’ package, where you can enjoy some pampering to look and feel your best for a little less. Enjoy wash and blow-dry plus full make-up. Until February 29.

Price: Starting at Dh600.

Karma Kafe

Light up your Valentine’s Day from the Karma Kafe terrace on February 14. Treat your special someone to a three-course candlelit dinner amid a picturesque backdrop of Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountains, and a rose for the lady. With a glass of sparkling and complimentary Amuse Bouche on arrival, indulge in pan-Asian favourites, including a seafood platter. At Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai, from 6pm until 2am.

Price: Dh700 per couple.

Industrial Avenue

Single? Obsessed with trance? Or, perhaps you and your loved one/friends love nothing more than getting down on the dance floor to some incredible trance music. If this is your idea of a Valentine’s well spent, then this is the event for you. The special one off night at Industrial Avenue in The Westin Dubai, see’s Trancepodium’s DJs Aly and Fila take to the decks and spin all the best in trance on February 14.

Price: Dh100

1762

This Valentine’s Day tell your loved one how you feel with 1762’s ‘Breakfast in Bed’ hamper. The hampers include a selection of edible gifts, such as red velvet croissants, heart-shaped red cinnamon sugar pretzels and shortbread cookies, chocolate-covered strawberries, beetroot baguette, kalamata olive tapenade and cold brew coffee from The Climbing Goat.

Price: Hampers are priced at D 290 and available for pickup only from JLT, Nakheel Mall and Al Khalidiya (Abu Dhabi) outlets.

LPM

With the walls adorned with stunning works of art and its new French Rivera inspired terrace, the restaurant has a timeless French and classic Mediterranean look and feel. Guests will be able to dine from the a la carte menu. Signature dishes include: snails with garlic butter, slow-cooked duck legs with an orange glaze and Vanilla cheesecake. At Gate Village No 8, DIFC.

Price: A la carte

Gaucho Dubai

It’s a decadent Christmas brunch at Gaucho. Plate up on oysters, veal liver, Ecuadorian ceviche and more Image Credit: Supplied

Award-winning Argentinian restaurant, Gaucho Dubai, is offering a special four-course set menu. Guests can look forward to a sharing menu of Sea Bass Ceviche lightly dressed in tiger milk with red jalapeno, red onion, sweet potato and fig and smoked burrata salad. For main course, Wagyu chateaubriand topped with a choice of foie gras or grilled gambas skewer and more.

The restaurant will also cater to one very special wedding proposal. The DIFC hotspot is offering a ‘Diamond Dining’ luxury experience that takes care of everything for one lucky couple culminating in the ultimate wedding proposal.

Price: Dh500 for the set menu. Dh250,000 for the wedding proposal deal.

Paros

The rooftop pool, bar and restaurant in Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, boasts views over the Arabian Gulf and the Dubai Marina skyline. For the special evening, couples can reserve a table and enjoy a curated four-course. Each lady will be handed a rose upon arrival and the couple who receive the lucky rose will be gifted a complimentary Valentine’s Day dining experience. On February 14, from 6.30pm.

Price: From Dh500.

Taj, Private Balcony Room Service

Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers will offer an in-room dining package for couples residing in the hotel on February 14. Starting at an additional cost to the existing room-rate, guests will receive a menu featuring a bottle of bubbly and a choice of a cheese platter, sharing canapes or strawberries and cream. For those looking for something even more decadent, bubbles with a dozen oysters is available.

Price: From Dh650

BiCE Ristorante

All Italian at BiCE Image Credit: Supplied

The Hilton Dubai Jumeirah hotspot is offering a four-course set menu. With a candlelight setting or an opportunity to dine under the stars at the terrace, this will be a night to remember.

Price: Dh499 per couple.

Noor Lounge

Skip the dinner rush and indulge in a cup of afternoon tea at Noor Lounge, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai with sweet and savoury treats with a romantic twist. For an extra touch of charm, guests will receive a beautiful box of pralines to end the experience on a sweet note. From 2 to 6pm.

Price: Dh320 for two.

The Bay

Think candles and rose petals as The Bay’s Valentine’s Day celebrations will feature Mediterranean favourites served in a breezy setting. An ideal hideaway for a cosy date night, the brasserie will host a singer and a smooth, live saxophonist to set the stage for unforgettable beachside romance at the Mandarin Oriental Jumeira hotspot.

Price: Starts at Dh390 per person.

Doors Freestyle Grill

The Valentine’s Day menu at the Al Seef venue comprises an array of appetisers, including avocado salad, bread dumplings, along with signature dishes, like beef kaymak, kofta and more. Until February 15.

Price: Dh688 per couple.

Bombay Brasserie

Until February 13, Bombay Brasserie is inviting gentlemen into the kitchen to be guided by the Chef-de-cuisine in preparing an unforgettable meal for their love. The food will then be served on the table for both to enjoy. For the sweetest finish, the couple can end the meal by plating their own personalised desserts.

Price: Upon request.

BQ — French Kitchen & Bar

The Habtoor Palace Dubai is hosting its En Blanc brunch on V-Day, which will transport diners to the city of love, Paris. Inspired by the famous ‘Diner en Blanc’ concept hailing from France, En Blanc encourages diners to dress in white and enjoy an elegant afternoon of food and drink. For one day only, in celebration of Valentine’s Day the brunch will be giving diners the chance to win exquisite jewellery from Dhamani. From noon to 4pm on February 14.

Price: Dh700 per couple.

The Market

The City Brunch is giving parents an afternoon off to reconnect with each other, themselves and their friends as they drop their children at the Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City’s Kid’s Club (for ages 4+) and make their way to the indulgent brunch, which features more than 15 different food stations.

Kid’s will have the time of their lives, baking heart shaped pizzas, decorating cookies, playing the games consoles and even jumping into the kids’ pool.

The City Brunch will be giving guests the opportunity to win outstanding prizes throughout the brunch including spa treatments, F&B vouchers and even overnight stays. From 1pm to 4.30pm.

Price: From Dh350

Firefly

Escape the pressures of everyday and slide into a weekend of romantic tranquillity at Firefly. Enjoy al fresco dining in a private cabana and satisfy appetites with poolside bites including fresh oysters. At Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City until February 15, from 8am until 11pm.

Price: Dh290

Sofitel Dubai staycation

Sofitel Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Turn Valentine’s Day into a weekend of love with a staycation package at the Sofitel Dubai Downtown. Get a romantic room, complete with rose petals and towel origami. For added charm, opt for the in-room set-up package, for an additional charge. The package includes balloons, a bottle of grape or bubbly, and a cake. Start your morning with a timeless romantic gesture — a complimentary breakfast in bed.

Price: Starting from Dh750

Cinq Mondes Spa

Treat your beloved to a glamourous spa day at Cinq Mondes Spa and Wellness Centre at Emerald Palace Kempinski, Dubai. The spa has created a couple’s package available throughout February. Couples will have exclusive day use of the VIP suite with private spa facilities, such as sauna, ice fountain and steam room. Enjoy a swim in the indoor swimming pool or perhaps work on your fitness availing two complimentary gym passes.

The day will start with an aromatic Japanese bath ceremony with flowers, followed by a relaxing 120-minute treatment of your choice. To make this day even more perfect, a fruit platter, light lunch and beverage will be served either at Le Jardin restaurant, or within the VIP Spa Suite.

Price: Dh4,999 per couple.

BB Social Dining

Image Credit: Supplied

Join BB Social Dining in the DIFC this Valentine’s Day as they celebrate with the ‘Big Rainbow Brunch’. Recording artist and music producer Megatronic will be mixing it up and getting you in the mood, and special prizes will also be up for grabs for individuals and couples, as well as a whole host of entertaining surprises in store, including specially curated love themed goody bags. From 1pm to 4pm on February 14.

Price: From Dh250.

Seafood Kitchen

Float into Valentine’s Day at Seafood Kitchen market-style restaurant, where guests choose from a display of fresh, locally sourced fish and seafood. Join The Love Boat at Seafood Kitchen for a fresh, three-course menu of your seafood dishes and two hours of unlimited drinks. From 8pm until midnight at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah.

Price: From Dh498 per couple.

Asian District

Find the key to unlock your heart with A Love-Lock Valentine’s Day at Asian District — the one-stop-destination for Thai, Chinese, Vietnamese, Singaporean, Japanese and Korean street food. Try on traditional Chinese wedding ceremony costumes and custom red bracelets for you and your special someone. From 7pm.

Price: A la carte menu.

Palapa

Add a Mexican twist to your Valentine’s celebrations with a special set menu at Palapa. Think fresh ceviche, tapas, enchiladas and more from the newest Mexican hotspot in Dubai. From 7pm.

Price: From Dh215

Breeze Beach Grill

Feel the love with a romantic beach barbecue under the stars this Valentine’s Day with at Aloha Nui Loa at Breeze Beach Grill, with assorted starters, surf and turf and a Valentine’s dessert.

Price: From Dh165

Il Faro

Experience the Cupido brunch with an assortment of authentic Italian dishes and live entertainment from singer Arianna this Valentine’s Day. Gather the gang for the Sema-Faro Valentine’s traffic light event on the first floor of the lighthouse for an evening of red, amber and green colour-coded mingling at Aphrodite’s buffet, with free-flowing Italian sparkling. From 12.30pm until 4pm.

Price: From Dh265

Flavours Restaurant

Enjoy a dinner buffet at the Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Dubai JBR venue. Cap off the evening by singing your hearts out over the karaoke, or joining the exciting games for couples. On February 14, from 7 to 11pm.

Price: Dh299 per couple.

Hitchki

Hitchki Image Credit: Supplied

This Valentine’s Day Indian bistro Hitchki is hosting a ‘Laila Majnu’ night on February 13. Couples on the night will get complimentary couple beverages and one best dressed couple will win a surprise hamper.

Price: Upon request.

Rooftop Private Cabanas

Indulge in a romantic date with a view at La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk’s LookUp Rooftop Bar. Private cabanas come with a picnic spread including charcuterie, cheese and grape, and infinity views of the Dubai skyline by night. On February 14, from 7.30pm until 11.30pm.

Price: Starts at Dh500

Anti-Valentine Weekender

Located in Downtown Dubai, the Anti-Valentine’s Day weekender at the H Bar is night out for singles. From noon to the early hours on February 14, guests can enjoy an all-day happy hour deal with beverages, a specially curated dining men, and complimentary pool access. Additionally, ladies get one free drink on the house. Guests can also have a go at the H Bar’s Anti-Valentine’s Day Heart Pinata that is sure to help relieve some stress.

Price: Beverages from Dh24

Ammos

The popular Greek restaurant at Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR has curated a special three-course dinner menu to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Exclusively on February 14, the Valentine’s Day dining experience will start with a set of sharing welcome mezze of olives, tzatziki, eggplant salad and Greek pita bread, followed by appetisers. Diners can choose from a line-up of main courses, including slow roasted chicken with a mustard marination served alongside chunky potatoes in lemon sauce or a Greek sea bass fillet with roasted vegetables. Available for dinner only.

Price: Dh690 per couple.

Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens

The hotel is offering a staycation package. Couples can enjoy an overnight stay in a popular room for two, including breakfast, a couple’s aromatherapy massage and a romantic sharing-style three course dinner at the boutique hotel.

Price: Dh999 per couple.

Drift Beach Dubai

On the Eve of Valentine’s Day, from 7.30pm onwards at Drift’s Provencal restaurant, guests can indulge in a specially curated three-course set menu by Chef Maxime Le Van.

Price: Dh265 per person, excluding beverages.

Azure Beach

The beachside hangout at Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR, is inviting residents and visitors to spend Valentine’s Day under the weekend sun. On February 14, couples can enjoy a bottle of premium bubbly and a day of relaxation on one of six exclusive pool island sunbeds with Azure Beach’s premium pool island Valentine’s Day package.

Price: Dh1,450 per couple.

MasterChef, The TV Experience

The screen-to-plate restaurant concept in Millennium Place Marina, is wearing its heart on its sleeve and offering couples (or singles) a delicious way to mark Cupid’s busiest time of the year.

Running Valentine’s Eve and Valentine’s Day, the five-course set menu is on offer.

Price: From Dh529 per couple.

Kinara by Vikas Khanna

The JA Lake View Hotel, JA The Resort Jebel Ali venue is offering a three-course menu, accompanied by a bottle of bubbles. Think Tandoori Tuna Tataki with sandalwood smoked tuna, yellow mustard pickle, yuzu dressing or Truffle Chicken Tikka with black garlic chutney, passion fruit gel. Outdoor seating is available alongside stunning oversized fire lamps.

Price: Dh790 per couple.

Beach Dinner at the Royal Beach

Starry-eyed couples can book a candlelit cabana and dine under the stars on Atlantis, The Palm’s Royal Beach, offering uninterrupted views of the Palm Island. Limited to eight couples only, guests will be treated to canapes of oysters, foie gras and caviar upon arrival, before embarking on a sumptuous seven-course set menu — complemented by a bottle of premium bubbles — which includes Boston lobster with king crab, Atlantis beef tenderloin or black cod and a white chocolate fondue for dessert. To ensure the evening hits the right note, a violinist will be on hand to create the perfect ambience. From 7.30pm until 10.30pm.

Price: Dh4,200 per couple.

Ossiano

Couples can enjoy a seven-course set menu by Chef Gregoire Berger featuring signature dishes such as Gillardeau oyster, Alaskan king crab and langoustine with bouillabaisse. There is a selection of four premium packages available, alongside an a la carte menu. Diners will also be entered into a draw for a special giveaway, which includes a voucher for their next visit. For lunch and dinner.

Price: From Dh720 per person.

Hakkasan

CONTACT@VROMERO.COM

The Cantonese restaurant at Atlantis, The Palm is offering a signature menu, designed to be shared. The four-course menu begins with a braised gold leaf king crab dumpling caviar in saffron soup, followed by options of a valentine dim sum duo, layered puff in truffle Wagyu and crispy softshell crab salad with mango. From 6 to 11pm.

Price: Dh498 per person.

Nobu

Oysters with Nobu Salsa, part of the Nobu High Brunch at Atlantis, The Palm.

Couples can celebrate love at the world-renowned Japanese restaurant that blends cutting edge style with South American influences to create a memorable dining experience. The experience features a special Omakase six-course set menu including new styled scallops, black cod miso, a selection of sushi and rolls, truffle miso soup, the Wagyu with mixed berry yakitori, and strawberry Pavlova and Nobu chocolate for dessert. From 7pm until midnight.

Price: Dh550 per person.

Ronda Locatelli

Ronda Locatelli's vegan margherita. Image Credit: Atlantis, The Palm

Ronda Locatelli presents a special two or three-course menu tracing the roots of classic Italian dishes. Couples will indulge in the Italian San Valentine dinner starring dishes such as a fish or meat option to start, followed by an option of heart-shaped ravioli filled with smoked mozzarella, salt and citrus crusted sea bass or beef tenderloin. From 6pm until 10.45pm.

Price: From Dh190 per person.

Pai Thai

Pai Thai Image Credit: Supplied

The Thai restaurant at Madinat Jumeirah will be decked out with Valentine’s decorations on February 14 while Wanthakan (the venue’s traditional Thai dancer) will entertain guests throughout the evening. Diners can enjoy a three-course set menu served sharing family style including authentic Thai starters and salads, and signature mains such as Gaeng Khiew Wan Phak (vegetable green curry), Tao Hoo Neung Se-eiw (steam tofu soya sauce), Phad See-Eiw Phak (wok fried rice noodles with mixed vegetables) and Phad Nor Mai Fa Rang (wok fried asparagus). Couples can enjoy a sweet finish with a selection of popular Thai desserts. Price: Dh699 per couple.

Trattoria Toscana

Italian romance abounds at Dubai’s most authentic and adored Italian eatery which sits on the all-new Souk Boulevard at Souk Madinat Jumeirah offering couples a waterfront dining experience. The chefs have rustled up a carefully-curated Valentine’s menu for the evening with a selection of dishes including tuna carpaccio, stuffed salmon ravioli with saffron sauce, cod fish ‘acqua pazza’ style served with clams and a dessert of traditional Italian cream puffs with strawberries.

Price: From Dh250 per couple.

Segreto

Segreto's newly refurbished terrace offers a laidback feel, perfect for lounging around Image Credit: Supplied

Experience a traditional Venetian Valentine’s celebration at Madinat Jumeirah’s favourite Italian hotspot, which is dishing out a three-course menu comprising all its hero dishes while a live saxophonist and singer entertain guests under the Arabian stars. Starters include sea bass carpaccio or beef tartar, with main dishes of homemade beetroot gnocchi, grilled scallop with smoked celeriac puree or slow cooked duck breast. A chocolate sphere or dates semifreddo are on offer for dessert.

Price: From Dh650 per couple.

Hillhouse Brasserie

The all-day eatery at Dubai Gills Golf Club is celebrating love all day long this Valentine’s Day, with an afternoon brunch and an evening three-course set menu. The brunch is a family-friendly affair where diners can enjoy live entertainment complete with some couple’s games, roses and chocolates for the ladies and a children’s play area with activities, including Valentine’s card making.

Once the sun sets, couples can indulge in a three-course set menu, which includes an amuse bouche of smoked salmon roulade with fin de Clair oysters along with yellow fin tuna ceviche, Unagi foie gras or a goat’s cheese & beetroot tarte tartin.

Price: From Dh245 per person.

Pierchic

Dubbed as the most romantic dining experience in the city, couples can head to Pierchic, to embark on an epicurean adventure at Jumeirah Al Qasr. Diners can take in the incredible Burj Al Arab views while enjoying the sounds of a live jazz band. Guests can choose from three package options, each with a distinct menu and different seating in the restaurant.

Price: Packages start at Dh1,250 per person.

Elevator Dining

Jumeirah Emirates Towers is offering its one-of-a-kind dining experience in its iconic elevators with panoramic views of the city. Diners can enjoy a five-course meal served with the Dubai skyline as the backdrop. If you are really looking to create a lasting memory, you could add a one night’s stay in a deluxe room, inclusive of limousine transfers, and a couples’ massage at Talise Spa.

Price: From Dh4,000

Private Dining

To celebrate the most romantic day of the year, Jumeirah Al Qasr is offering a number of exclusive private beach dining packages. The Romantic White Tent and Romantic Arabic Tent packages, each including a four-course dinner with a bottle of premium French bubbly, a bouquet of flowers and personalised photograph and chocolates. All packages are available on Valentine’s Day from 8pm onwards.

Price: From Dh4,000 onwards.

Al Nafoorah

The Levantine dining destination at Dubai’s Jumeirah Emirates Towers is serving up an authentic four-course set menu with a live Arabic band to really get diners in the mood. Guests can enjoy a delicious heart-shaped dessert specially created for the evening.

Price: From Dh450 per couple.

Khaymat Al Bahar

The city’s go-to beach spot for traditional Arabic food is not only offering up stunning views of the Arabian Gulf on Valentine’s Day but is also putting on an authentic four-course dinner for lovebirds with a selection of amorous beverages. Diners can arrive in style with a romantic abra drop-off before cleansing the palate with an amuse bouche of salmon caviar with zaatar. A feast of soups, hot and cold mezze, mixed grills, fresh seafood and more follows, as fairy lights twinkle and a live violinist and singer serenade guests in the background.

Price: At Dh600 per couple with a glass of sparkling beverage.

Roxy Cinemas

Forget bouquets and overpriced dinners this Valentine’s Day and head to Roxy Cinemas for the ultimate date night with that special someone in your life. Roxy Cinemas are going the extra mile, offering a Valentine’s offer that will be available until February 18. The limited-time promotion will feature a three-course gourmet meal and a platinum screening to a movie of your choice.

Price: Dh399 for two.

QE2

Rediscover the meaning of romance this Valentine’s Day with a candlelit meal under the stars and a night of Italian opera at ‘La Voce Dell’ Amore — The voice of love’. Set on the decks of the Pavilion, indulge your loved one with a delectable three-course meal and let the renowned opera duo Antonio Perez Iranzi and Fiona Tanner Baldwin serenade your table through the evening. Indulge in a three-hour free-flowing beverage package with a three-course meal showcasing a menu of freshly prepared ingredients including smoked salmon and prawn roulade and more. On February 14, from 8pm-11pm

Price: From Dh395 per person.

Akira Back

Marriott International Hotel

You and your loved one will be welcomed with a sparkling drink before indulging in an array of vibrant Asian fare set against the glistening backdrop of Dubai’s incredible skyline. Sit indoors or on the neon terrace whilst awakening your taste buds with an irresistible five-course sharing style menu served with a glass and chocolate goodness. On February 14, from 7pm until late at the W — The Palm venue.

Price: Dh950 per couple for a five-course sharing-style dinner.

SoBe

Single and ready to mingle? Come down to SoBe with your anti-Valentine’s squad and enjoy a night out DJ David Craig from 9pm to 1am, and DJ Eden from 1am to 3am. Enjoy complimentary drinks with your girl-gang from 7pm-9pm this Valentine’s Day.

Price: Free pink bevvies for ladies only

JA Hatta Fort Hotel, Hajar Mountains Dubai

Book an unforgettable experience which includes a scenic Hatta Helicopter Tour with pick up from The Palm Dubai and drop off in Dubai’s Hajar Mountains at the award-winning JA Hatta Fort Hotel. After being greeted with a floral bouquet and VIP refreshments, guests will be welcomed to an expansive three-bedroom villa located in an exclusive area of the resort, serviced by a private butler. A breakfast will be served in the villa on both mornings, and each day will be filled with romantic moments ranging from a bicycle tour of Hatta with tour guide, a surprise gift during the stay, a Chef’s Table experience at sunset, a couples massage treatment in the villa or milk bath prepared in villa’s private jacuzzi, romantic horse riding with Hatta horses, a pedalboat ride for two at Hatta Dam and a private movie night at the Gazebo Pool under the moonlight sky.