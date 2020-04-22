Kunafa Image Credit: Supplied

There’s nothing quite like a table full of Arabic desserts in Ramadan. Here is your guide on where to get the best Arabic Sweets in town.

Disclaimer: Make sure you always call ahead before going to any sweet shop, especially since opening hours and/or delivery services might change due to the COVID-19 situation.

Al Baba Sweets

Kunafa Image Credit: Al Baba Sweets Kunafa

Al Baba Sweets is a delicious world of Lebanese desserts. They have a wide selection of baklava soaked in syrup, kunafa, halawet al jibn as well as handmade Tunisian sweets. If you're looking for a box of something special to take away and gift someone, that's the place to get your desserts from.

Locations Port Saeed, facing City Center, Deira; Al Barsha, next to Mall of the Emirates; Al Safa 2 in Jumeirah Contact 04 2957911

Al Samadi Sweets

This shop is known for its delicious yet affordable Lebanese and Arabic sweets. They also have French cakes and pastries, coffee, juices and ice creams. You can pre-order and choose chocolate, kunafa, kahk and more.

Location Al Rigga Street, Deira Contact 04 2697717

Qwaider Al Nabulsi

Frequented by celebrities from all over the Middle East, this renowned authentic Arabic restaurant offers the classical cheese katayef filling with pistachio and pine. They have a wide variety of sweets like baklava, warbat, mamoul and hares that can be pre-ordered and decorated on a traditional plate. You can also request for extra stuffing in anything you order.

Location Al Muraqqabat, Deira Contact 04 2277762

Feras Sweets

Image Credit: Facebook

One of the things you should try if you live in the UAE, are the Arabic sweets at this famous dessert parlour. With multiple locations all over the country, Firas is well known for their kunafa. It's warm, soft and really creamy with a generous amount of filling. They have different cream and cheese based sweets for any occasion. Other semolina-based pastries they have on offer are ma’mul, katayef, warbat, halawet el jeben, mabroma, basbosa, ghraybeh, barazik, balah al sham, asabe’ zainab, and awama, among others. They have several locations in the UAE, but the one on 2 of December Street and the Al Barsha location are the ones we recommend.

Location Al Muraqqabat, Motor City, Al Barsha and Business Nay Contact 04 3580489

Al Reef Lebanese Bakery

Although Al Reef is mostly known for its amazing manakeesh, they have a pretty big selection of Arabic sweets including baklava, Kunafa, Maamoul and Kaak.

Location Al Karama, Al Qusais, Jumeirah 3 Contact 04 3968999, 04 2632700, 04 3945200

Wafi Gourmet

Image Credit: Facebook

If you’re looking for somewhere conveniently located in a mall, then Wafi Gourmet is your go-to. They literally have all the Arabic sweets you can imagine. I once had Kunafa by the fountains and it was a glorious experience.

Location Dubai Mall Contact 04 3308297

Sultan

This is a more posh place to buy your Eid sweets. Each sweet is made using completely organic ingredients, grown locally. From rich butters to fresh pistachios, nothing is ever genetically modified or chemically enhanced. You know you’re getting the best stuff there.

Location Uptown Mirdif Timings Daily from 10am to 10pm Contact 04 2362600

Basbousa

This is a traditional Egyptian sweet store in Village Mall Jumeirah with a modern touch. It is Arabic sweet heaven. In addition to basboussa, they’ve also got baklava, kunafa and modern twists on traditional classics like a lotus/Nutella baklava and kunafa. Make sure you try the cheesecake basboussa.

Location The Village Mall, Jumeirah 1, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah Contact 04 3447707

Nablus

This little hidden gem is located in the recently opened Al Seef. It makes authentic Palestinian kunafa nabulsiye. Warm and crunchy. Not many do a proper Palestinian kunafa like they do.

Location Al Seef Timings Contact 04 3682681

Kullaj Omar

Kullaj Image Credit: Kullaj Omar

A different kind of kunafa dessert. Kullaj is a traditional Palestinian sweet that is well-known in the Levant. It's a special kind of dough stuffed with one of a kind “Nabulsi” white cheese, walnut or pistachio. Kullaj is an amazing dessert and a great alrernative to kunafa. It's best when eaten right after you buy, as it is warm and fresh.

Location Al Khawaneej Timings Contact 800585525

Sale Sucre

One of the only sweet shops in the UAE that makes the famous Mango kunafa and Nutella kunafa. They are also home to some of the smoothest Egyptian basbousa and baklava.

Locations Barsha, Business Bay Contact Barsha 055 9133447, Business Bay 04 5546927

Bosporus

Stop by this Jumeirah restaurant during the day to pick up delicious Middle Eastern sweets with a Turkish influence. Popular, due to its high quality and delicious taste, Bosporus is a great spot to dine in or take out boxes filled with baklava, kunafa and other Turkish desserts.

Location Umm Suqeim 1, Jumeirah Beach Road Contact 04 3808090

Sharjah

Habiba Al Nabulsi

Loved by many Sharjah residents, this local sweet shop has great quality Arabic goodies including kunafa, halawet el jeben, basboussa and katayef just to name a few.

Location Immigration Rd, 2nd street, Sharjah Contact 06 5734330

Sallora Sweets

Whatever you feel like having you will find it in this place. Kunafa, basboussa, katayef and sweet Arabic juices are all available there.

Location Al Taawun, Sharjah Contact 06 5268282

Abu Dhabi

Ibsais

Image Credit: Facebook

This Arabic sweet shop is a popular one in the capital. They make some of the tastiest kunafas in town. They literally make the kunafa in all shapes and forms. With cream, cheese, nuts, soft, crunchy but most importantly, super delicious.

Location Al Dhafrah Contact 02 4455091

