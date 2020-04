Level Shoes will be hosting a ‘3 day sale’, which will launch exclusively online on levelshoes.com starting 10pm on April 30 until midnight May 3.

Take your pick from over 1,000 shoes and accessories for men, women and kids across brands such as Jacquemus, Veja, Alexander McQueen, Adidas, Maison Margiela and many more and enjoy up to 50 per cent off on your purchase.