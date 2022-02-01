Dubai: Burj Khalifa has announced a stunning new projection in honour of the Chinese New Year.
Taking place from Tuesday, February 1 - Friday, February 4 the world’s tallest tower will celebrate the year of the tiger in incredible fashion. The special will take place at two timings during its 4-day run.
The Burj Khalifa Chinese New Year show will have the vibrating energy and beauty of past Burj Khalifa projections which residents and visitors have come to know and love.
Timings: From Tuesday to Friday, 1 to 4 February, 7.45pm, 8.45pm and 9.45pm