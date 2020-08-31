A fresh new beachfront restaurant and bar, Koko Bay Is opening on Tuesday on the new West Beach development on Palm Jumeirah. Inspired by the beaches of Bali, Koko Bay offers both an indoor and an Al fresco toes in the sand dining experience with a modern Asian and European-influenced.
Showcasing crunchy bar nibbles, healthy salads, a raw bar, hearty mains and a flaming wood fired Robata grill tended to by a grill master.
Stand out starters on the menu include starters such as lava prawns, assorted grilled skewers, Hokkaido scallop ceviche with a citrus granita and a selection of unique maki rolls such as organic quinoa, crispy kale and beetroot. Mains include Nasi goreng, Cantonese style steamed red snapper, slow cooked beef cheeks, Koko Bay fish and chips and crispy sea bream with Thai coconut and young peppercorn sauce, or dive into succulent burgers, crisp salads and perfectly grilled seafood and meats from the unique wood fired Robata grill. For those with a sweet tooth, the flambéed white chocolate dome, refreshing Mochi and dropped lemon tart top the list.
The light and airy vibes of Koko Bay have notable Balinese influences and feature natural handwoven materials, a neutral colours and rustic finishes complemented by refreshing greenery.
The venue also has it own private beach, where you can kick back on a sun lounger, lie on a hammock or take a dip in the sea.
Koko Bay is set to be the new go-to hub for sun worshippers and foodies who have been on the hunt for a cool shoreside scene with top food and refreshing drinks. Koko Bay is also pet friendly.
Key info
Location: West Beach, Palm Jumeirah Dubai
Opening hours: Saturday to Wednesday from 12pm to 12am and Thursday to Friday, 12pm to 1am