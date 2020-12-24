A fresh new Turkish-Middle Eastern restaurant, CZN Burak has opened its doors on Friday at the Boulevard Point in Downtown Dubai.
The official launch included a massive light display show on the Burj Khalifa on Thursday night, of the famous chef who chops up meat displayed on the iconic tower.
Celebrity Chef CZN Burak, known all over TikTok and Instagram for his meat videos, is already a well-established restauranteur in Turkey. Launching a restaurant in Dubai was the natural next step for the 26-year-old entrepreneur. His new Dubai restaurant offers an expansive indoor and outdoor dining experience with Burj Khalifa views.
The menu features Middle Eastern and Turkish fare with a side of bespoke shisha created by a team of internationally acclaimed shisha mixologists.
Key Info:
Location: CZN Burak, Boulevard Point, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai
Opening Hours: Daily from 12 pm to 3 am