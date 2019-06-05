Your guide to happenings around the country. Plus, where to watch the cricket world cup

Image Credit:

ABU DHABI

24-Hour Mega Eid Sale

The annual Eid 24-hour sale is back and 16 malls across Abu Dhabi will participate this year, opening from 10am today until 10am tomorrow, with discounts of up to 90 per cent at many places. Participating malls include Abu Dhabi Mall, Jimi Mall, The Mall at World Trade Centre, Yas Mall, Al Ain Mall, Bawadi Mall, Dalma Mall, Al Raha Mall, Al Wahda Mall, Barari Outlet Mall, Foah Mall, Khalidiyah Mall, Madinat Zayed, Mazyad Mall, Mushrif Mall and Marina Mall.

+ visitabudhabi.ae

Eid Fireworks

Fireworks will light up Yas Marina for three nights, starting tonight at 9pm. Those who wish to take in the spectacle from a traditional dhow, can hop on a Captain Tony’s shared cruise and enjoy a tour around the Yas Marina waters. Departing each night at 8.30pm, the cruise will last 1 hour and costs Dh100 per adult or Dh50 for kids between 6 and 12 yrs.

+ yasmarina.ae/captaintonys

Nickelodeon Rocks! the Mall

Nickelodeon’s, children’s TV character Dora the Explorer will be performing live for 3 shows daily between 4.30pm and 9.15 pm. SpongeBob, Paw Patrol’s Chase and Marshall, and Shimmer & Shine will also join in the fun. At Marina Mall, until the fourth day of Eid.

+ marinamall.ae.

Dates Festival

Mushrif Mall is hosting a Dates Festival where visitors can sample fresh and dry dates from the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Jordan, and products like date jam, date syrup, date powder, date pastes, ma’mool biscuits, date sugar at affordable prices. Until June 7. Open during mall hours.

+ mushrifmall.com

DUBAI

Eid Fireworks

You can catch fireworks as celebrations begin at La Mer at 9pm, Al Seef at 9.30pm and Dubai Festival City at 8pm and 10pm tonight and tomorrow.

Joing the Global Mask Challenge

On World Environment Day today, show that you care about pollution by joining the Mask Challenge. All you have to do is simply post your pledge on social media, using a picture of yourself wearing a mask, and tag your friends to challenge them to do the same. Use the hashtags #BeatAirPollution and #WorldEnvironmentDay in your post, and tag @UNEnvironment to help spread the word.

Meet Sheibitna

The grandfatherly figure returns to The Dubai Mall this Eid r, where he will share his tales and give special gifts for kids in the Souk Atrium. Daily from 5 to 9pm. Until Thursday. There will also be a special photobooth with Sheibitna.

+ thedubaimall.com

Eid Performances

IMG Worlds of Adventure is bringing out its IMG Dance team along with an IMG character parade to celebrate Eid. Guests can join the dancers or meet and greet their favourite Marvel Super Heroes and Cartoon Network characters. Tickets start at Dh175. Eid opening hours are 11am to 11pm.

+ imgworlds.com

SHARJAH

Cinderella at Al Qasba

The iconic rags-to-riches story will be turned into an adventure on stage with laugh-out-loud comedy, special effects, song and dance featuring popular artists like Elvis and Adele. Two shows will be staged today at 5pm and 8pm. Also shows tomorrow and Friday. At Al Qasba. Tickets are priced Dh45.

+ platinumlist.net

AJMAN

Circus Comedy

A troupe will be performing humorous shows that will bring laughs to every visitor. The entertainment will be on four times every day at 5pm, 6.30pm, 7.30pm and 9pm. At City Centre Ajman.

+ citycentreajman.com

FUJAIRAH

Eid Parade

A parade of sporty animal characters will be performing stunts and tricks to keep young visitors entertained. Children can catch ‘strong squirrel’, ‘basketball badger’, and ‘running bear’ stop by in the mall at 6pm, 7.30pm, 9pm and 10.30pm. At City Centre Fujairah.

+ citycentrefujairah.com

WHERE TO WATCH THE CRICKET WORLD CUP

The Docks

Mingle or catch your favourite sports on the big screen and don’t miss any of the action. Also, burgers change depending on the team that’s playing. Tonight, ladies get three complimentary beverages from 7pm to midnight. At Ramada by Wyndham Jumeirah Hotel, Dubai.

Call 04-7027000.

WXYZ Bar and Lounge

Special beverage deals are on offer here including buy two, get one free on selected beverages as well as the bar’s brand new Dh29 drinks menu. At Aloft City Centre Deira.

Call 04-2103333

Hitchki

They’re calling it smashing kebabs, specially created for the cricket matches. There are vegetarian options at Dh59 and meat options at Dh69. Also offers on beverages depending on how the matches are going. At Grand Millennium Hotel, Barsha Heights, Dubai. Open from midday intil 3am.

Call 052-3867713

Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club

At QD’s watch the matches on two giant screens which sit against the backdrop of the creek waters. There will also be exclusive deals on their food and beverage menu, during matches.

Call 04-2956000

Blu Sky Lounge & Grill

Located at the Southern Sun Abu Dhabi, get the most of the sporting experience with beverages starting at Dh10 between until 7pm. Happy Hour beverages start at Dh15 between 7 and 11pm.

Call 02-8184888