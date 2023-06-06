1 of 5
Celebrate Global Wellness Day and International Yoga Day in style in the UAE. Several events are available across Dubai and Abu Dhabi to achieve mental and physical wellness through food, yoga, meditation and more this June.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
2 of 5
Puppy yoga: What better way to de-stress than with furry friends at your yoga class? Enjoy Ciel Spa’s 60 minute puppy yoga sessions on June 7 and June 21 at Dh250. If you fall in love with your adorable yoga mate at the event, you can make the responsible choice and help give a pup a home at the end of the event. Location: SLS hotel and residences. Time: Starts at 7pm. (both the days inclusive)
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 5
Celebrate yoga throughout June at any branch of FitnGlam with sessions including Yin Yoga, Face Yoga, Gentle Yoga and Vinyasa Yoga. There will also be sound meditation and Theta healing sessions available.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
4 of 5
Louvre Abu Dhabi is hosting a free yoga session in collaboration with the Indian Embassy. The session will include a refreshing drink and snacks. You can bring your own mats or you’ll be provided one at the venue.
Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
5 of 5
Enjoy Global Wellness Day at Rosewood Abu Dhabi where the property will offer rejuvenating treatments and fun activities this weekend for staying guests.
Image Credit: Supplied