Big Fish Comedy will be airing a free comedy segment by its founder, Sonja Jayne Salmon, on May 2 at 7.30 PM.

Sonja will be discussing her hilarious adventures as an expat living the lockdown life, touching on e-learning, the beauty of liquid courage, gardeners, and the antics of expat life. Sonja comments on her comedy, “You only have to look at the great classics, you don’t have to swear to be funny”.