Following the successful run of ‘Mian, Biwi aur Wagah’, Dubai-based performing artist Dhruti Shah is set to regale theatre lovers with yet another home-grown Urdu-language theatre production.

‘Raffu — Aik Lamtnahi Dastan’ (Story of Infinity), which will make its debut next month, explores a wide range of emotions through an unconventional form of storytelling with Urdu at the forefront.

Jointly conceptualised and developed by Shah and Dubai-based photographer-writer Durdana Farid, the 110-minute long play is billed as a sensorial drama that took two years to make.

“It took us one year to write the script and another to cast the right actors and train them,” said Shah. “Durdana and I decided not to take the conventional route of finding actors through auditions, as we recognised that it would take a special breed of people to enact these roles.”

Rashmi Kotriwala, co-founder of The Junction said they are proud to host ‘Raffu’ as it’s a local production.

Where: The Junction, Alserkal Avenue

When: 7.30pm on March 13 and 3.30pm and 7.30pm on March 14