The two-day Ukrainian Cultural Festival is coming to Dubai on February 26 and 27 at La Mer, and bringing with it a host of entertainment, activities, food and art to check out.
The event, which is supported by Dubai Calendar, will be the ultimate feast for the Ukrainian diaspora in the UAE and for anyone interested in learning more about the culture.
Some of the things to witness are performances from the Ukrainian folk Ensemble Slavyane and the Fantasy Rock Opera ‘Orpheus & Eurydice Forever’, which is the first show in the world that combines electronic music, technology, rock direction and opera, according to a statement.
This year’s programming will also have a fashion show ‘Fashionable Ukraine’ that will feature renowned Ukrainian designers, brands and models.
For the book lovers, the festival will launch ‘Ukrainian Women of the Century’, a book that sheds light on the famous and successful women achievers of Ukraine.
Visitors will be able to dig into local cuisine and shop from an assortment of fashion, art and accessories. There will also be a DJ, games, workshops for kids and booths to dress in traditional attire.
Information on registrations and festival programming can be found on ukrculturalfest.com.