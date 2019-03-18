The winning pair will represent the UAE at the World Cosplay Summit finals in Japan

Dubai will witness a showdown between fictional heroes and villains as the UAE edition of the World Cosplay Summit heads into town.

The country’s cosplay community will go head-to-head at the UAE Preliminaries, which will be hosted by the annual Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC) on April 11-13. The winning cosplay pair will represent the UAE at the World Cosplay Summit 2019 Championship Finals in Japan, which will be held in Tokyo from July 26 until August 4.

The contest will be judged by international experts, including Alodia Gosiengfiao, international cosplayer, model, TV presenter, singer and actress.

Cosplay is the art of portraying a fictional character from a film, comic book, video game, anime or manga through detailed costuming and make-up. The craft has a growing following in the UAE and involved the wearer acting as the character they are portraying.

“Cosplay builds character and confidence, plus you interact with people who love your costume and want to take pictures with you,” said Emirati cosplayer Abdulla Ismail.

Iraqi cosplayer Sumi Aya, who travelled to Japan in 2017 as the UAE cosplay champion and was a judge at Games Con the same year, said researching and creating a costume can take between one week and one month, depending on the level of complexity. “I’ve gained a lot of skills in make-up, styling wigs, FX effect, sewing, and making weapons and armour,” she says.

MEFCC will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre with headliners confirmed includingt ‘Luke Cage’ actor Mike Colter, voice actress Tara Strong and ‘Walking Dead’ actor Ross Marquand at the pop culture and comic convention.