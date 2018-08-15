Hotel chefs from across the UAE along with their respective teams will battle it out in the Chef’s Table Competition, to held during the Hotel Show Dubai from September 16 to 18.

In the timed cooking competition, the ingredients won’t be revealed until the countdown clock starts ticking. The nine teams will be judged on hygiene, kitchen skills, creativity in putting the ingredients together, cooking skills and taste. The competition will comprise of three-hour battles each that will see three full lunch menus cooked up. Contestants will be judged by a panel of four expert chefs led by Chef Uwe Micheel, president of the Emirates Culinary Guild.

“Chefs, today, have to focus on taste as well as aesthetics for Instagram. But, to be honest, it is a nightmare because people have to put their food on social media before tasting it. Diners spend a lot of time clicking that perfect picture during which time the food is sitting there getting cold,” said Micheel. “However, the Chef’s Table Challenge will not be limited to focusing on presentation. It will be a true test of creativity, skill and teamwork.”

Registration for the competition is still open at thehotelshow.com.