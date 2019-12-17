Image Credit:

The second edition of the E88 Market returns to the grounds of Sharjah’s Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre (JRCC), and there’s something for everyone. From hands-on activities to live music, food trucks, circus acts, and cookery competitions, this family-friendly event open daily from 4 to 11pm until January 4. Here are 10 things you need to know:

Music and dance performances

Oud players will take the audience on a journey of the UAE’s musical heritage with live singing accompanying them. There will also be Dabke, a native Levantine folk dance performed at weddings and festivals. Tanoura dancers will also showcase their whirls on stage, increasing their tempo in keeping with the music. In this high-energy performance, dancers maintain perfect posture and control to keep their multicoloured skirts fanned out in mid-air throughout the performance.

Cupcake and gingerbread decoration

Young bakers can join Chef Rami Abdo Al Jibrael and executive sous chef Aravinda Leelarathna from JRCC as they demonstrate the intricacies of creating decorations for cupcakes and gingerbread houses. Designed for the children aged 4 to 12 years, these workshops will teach key skills and techniques, enhance creativity and help participants master working with fondant, buttercream and sugar-crafting tools.

Cookery competition

The Mystery Box live cooking competition will test the cooking skills of anyone above 18 years of age. A surprise box containing a variety of food ingredients will be offered to contestants paired up in teams of two, who will have to create a main dish with a soup or salad of their choosing. Expect to experiment with new ingredients, flavours and techniques. Winners will walk away with prizes.

Arts & Craft Workshops

Using non-toxic and harmless clay, children can engage in arts and crafts workshops designed to develop skills and artistic imagination. Squishing, rolling, shaping and decorating clay is a brilliant way to learn something new for kids of all ages. Among the various workshops offered include activities such as finger puppets, key chains, magnets, pen holders and pencil toppers.

Circus acts

Professional fire performers skilled in a wide variety of breathtaking, fiery techniques and jugglers be show off their skills. There will also be stilt walkers in colourful costumes will walk around the ground while also performing acts.

Cuisine from around the world

From home-grown food truckers representing local and global cuisines to little kiosks specialising in traditional fares of various cultures around the world, food lovers can enjoy a range to suit their palates. More than 30 outlets will be on hand catering to all kinds of tastes.

Shop till you drop

A flea market will feature vendors offering everything from home decor to fashion, jewellery, art and craft, toys and accessories. Find bargain deals or choose from handmade designs in this open-air market. Popular fashion and lifestyle labels such as Alf Hekaya Fashion, Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfume, Syoufi Oud, Shaqra Jewlery and several others are showcasing at the festival.

Live graffiti painting

Talented members of Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah (Sajaya) will share and showcase their skills as they engage with the audience through live graffiti painting. These committed local artists will transform the E88 market into a live canvas as they offer an insight into their unique cultural influences.

Stage performances by Sharjah Youth & Sharjah Ladies Club

Sharjah Youth members will perform stage shows and young dancers from Sharjah Ladies Club (SLC)’s Collage Talent Centre will perform Zumba & Hip-Hop dance shows.

