Indian celebrity comedian Raju Srivastav will perform at the ‘Comedy Ka Dhamaka’ stand-up night in Dubai on December 14.
Joining him on stage will be comedian, singer and TV presenter Sugandha Mishra, along with funnyman Sanket Bhosale.
Srivastav, who first gained popularity as an Amitabh Bachchan impersonator, shot to fame after appearing on several Indian TV reality comedy shows. Since then, the actor has worked in films including ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ and other small roles in various movies such as ‘Baazigar’ and ‘Bombay to Goa’.
Meanwhile, Mishra has become a household name after playing the famous teacher’s character Vidyavati on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, which aired on Sony TV, while Bhosale is known for impersonating Salman Khan and Sanjay Datt.
The trio will perform at the Shaikh Rashid Auditorium, Indian High School, Dubai at 9pm. Gates will open at 7.30pm. Tickets start at Dh65 and are available online.