Philippine’s longest running noontime TV show ‘Eat Bulaga!’ will hold a special Dubai edition on November 15 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
Eat Bulaga Live in Dubai! is an extended celebration of the show’s 40th anniversary. The last time the noontime crew visited the emirate was in 2008.
Originally hosted by the famous comic trio, Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon, the show premiered on July 30, 1979. Eat Bulaga is also famous for its segment ‘Juan for All, All for Juan’, which it claims as the first of its kind in the country that combines live interaction between indoor and outdoor hosts, contestants and audiences, and delivering prizes and conducting the show right at the home of audiences. The organisers have not revealed though if they will do a version of “Juan for All, All for Juan” in Dubai during the show.
Doors open at 6pm and show starts at 8pm, Ticket prices start at Dh100 and are available online.