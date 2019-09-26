Originally hosted by the famous comic trio, Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon, the show premiered on July 30, 1979. Eat Bulaga is also famous for its segment ‘Juan for All, All for Juan’, which it claims as the first of its kind in the country that combines live interaction between indoor and outdoor hosts, contestants and audiences, and delivering prizes and conducting the show right at the home of audiences. The organisers have not revealed though if they will do a version of “Juan for All, All for Juan” in Dubai during the show.