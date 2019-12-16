It’s official. Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi has been named the world’s largest indoor theme park, with a Guinness World Record to prove it.

The 1.65 million square feet park is the latest Yas Island attractions to be certified by Guinness World Records.

The park, which opened its doors on Yas Island in July 2018, also stands as the world’s first-ever Warner Bros branded indoor theme park.

Home to six immersive lands, Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi includes an art-deco adorned promenade inspired by old Hollywood glamour at the Warner Bros Plaza. A quick turn will transport guests to the streets of DC’s majestic Metropolis and villain-ridden Gotham City. In Cartoon Junction, animated stories come to life, while the painted desert of Dynamite Gulch is full of surprises.