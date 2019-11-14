Blood will be spilt and one victim will fall as ‘Murder At The Speakeasy’ sets the stage for a whodunnit aboard the QE2 this November.

The murder mystery dinner theatre experience, which takes place on November 21 and 22, will see guests become a part of the immersive experience, following the tale of infamous bootlegger Dutch Schultz, whose new speakeasy, The Blind Tiger Club, has now arrived in Dubai. His girlfriend Lulu finally has a place to sing, but rival singer Rosie is jealous. Things unravel and someone is murdered along the way. Guests must now figure out who the real culprit is.