Blood will be spilt and one victim will fall as ‘Murder At The Speakeasy’ sets the stage for a whodunnit aboard the QE2 this November.
The murder mystery dinner theatre experience, which takes place on November 21 and 22, will see guests become a part of the immersive experience, following the tale of infamous bootlegger Dutch Schultz, whose new speakeasy, The Blind Tiger Club, has now arrived in Dubai. His girlfriend Lulu finally has a place to sing, but rival singer Rosie is jealous. Things unravel and someone is murdered along the way. Guests must now figure out who the real culprit is.
Set in the 1920s, this dinner theatre experience will also feature three musicians who will bring music from the era to life. A cast of 7 international,
Tickets start from Dh395 and include a three-course meal and beverages.